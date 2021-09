Margaret Howell spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection

In her broadcast notes this season, Margaret Howell described her process as a process of review and renewal. You might not initially think of Howells’ constant, almost seasonless approach to design as one of constant renewal, but on closer inspection it’s a maxim that holds true. After celebrating 50 years with the company last year, Howell has quietly updated some of his classic pieces from the 1970s and 80s, all stored in an archive a few blocks from his flagship Marylebone store and the presented in a new light with some tweaks. While the utility and studied minimalism that made her a mainstay of the British fashion scene were all present and correct, Howell also added some more playful notes this season. In the lookbook, washed waxed cotton southwest hats were angled askew, while silk bandanas were tied around the mannequins’ necks, fluttering in the studio’s artificial wind in a way that gently recalled the irreverent spirit. of the 80s Buffalo movement centered on London. Howells’s iconic chore coats were pinched at the waist with utility sashes, while loose navy slacks tucked into white socks pulled high above the ankle, like pants, for a silhouette. more fun than usual. They might be delicious, but you don’t necessarily come to Howell for the quirkiest moments of its vibrant lookbook images, but rather reliable (and effortlessly timeless) wardrobe basics. Don’t worry: she’s got you covered there too. As always, the highlights were in the tactility of Howell’s irresistible combinations of textures: crisp cotton gauze shirts dyed in sorbet yellow beneath a linen A-line dress perfect for day or night with pockets, of course for women. men, stiff Japanese denim jackets over buttery soft Egyptian clothing. cotton t-shirts. The light and easy summer knits came in neutral and earthy tones, while the tailoring had a relaxed feel, with some of the women’s pants blooming in a subtle style. Balancing his reliable eye for functionality with something that felt airy and looser, for Howells’s loyal army of fans there was a lot here to be charmed and with the youthful style of his lookbook there could be a few pieces as well. for a new audience.

