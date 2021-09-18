Fashion Fashion designer Arjan Dugal talks about menswear and his future plans with the brand

Fashion
How does it feel to come back to Calcutta?
This is where I started my label and for me Kolkata has a special place. Even though the directions have changed, I feel like the city’s loyalty to my clothes … the response has been phenomenal.
You get your festive collection, don’t you? Details are key ….
This is my festive collection, yes. Details have always been the bread and butter of my collections. It can make or break the piece and for someone who wants to use it a lot, the details keep them coming back to see more to see the mix.
When it comes to this collection, there is a lot of texture involved. We love creating textures because we love the way its silk plays with light or yarn, but when you add texture it takes on a whole new meaning and makes it a lot more versatile.
We have stuck to our guns when it comes to impressions. They have been evolving for six years. This year we have an exhibition of eight new prints.
Arjan Dugal
There are a lot of chikankari …
I would say 40-50% are influenced by chikankari. I love delicate work and we have never really worked with it and have always wanted to celebrate Lucknowi chikankari’s work.
We also see a lot of yellow. So, men wear more and more colors …
It started when fashion started to evolve. Then, women’s clothing became so important. When the lady goes out, she wants to have a decently well dressed man next to her and she does the shopping for him mainly. Seventy percent of my clients are women and then they bring their husbands.
I like yellow. Even though it represents the beginning of spring, I think incorporating it in lighter tones for a Mehndi function or for a winter lunch is very cool.
What are more and more married people wearing?
What they wear has basically stayed the same. They like a little texture and they don’t like to dress it up a little more. The first criterion we get with any groom is that I have to match what my wife is wearing a little bit. As for trends, it is once again a lot of textures, tone on tone, simplicity but with a little detail that screams. This completes the outfit.
Arjans’ aesthetic is based on beautiful prints, elegant embroidery and pastel tones that effectively shatter gender stereotypes on design elements that have traditionally never been used for menswear. Her clothes are a rare mix of fun and classic
Shilpa Sethi, Founder and Curator, Dapper
The label has completed five years. What did you enjoy the most and what new things do you learn every day?
There is always a lot to learn. The rate at which menswear is changing now is faster than ever. God has been really kind and it is a fulfilling and loving experience to see and dress people for their special occasions. The experience has been humbling and grateful.
What is the next step?
The next step for us would be growth, horizontally first. We are looking to make shoes and have started a bit of shoes with our party collection and sometime in the spring we will be launching an easy to wear label under my own label, typically what I would wear for a western work day, under the theme of power dressing. We also make a line of leather jackets for winters.
What: Dapper X Arjan Dugal
Or: Dapper; 10A & B Woodburn Park
When: September 18 and 19; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
