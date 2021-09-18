New Balance leaps on Amazon’s growing fashion weight – Sourcing Journal

New Balance took to Amazon’s fashion influencer platform this week to shine the spotlight not only on its fall training mode, but also on top athletes.

As of Thursday afternoon, The Drop’s Amazon Fashion showcase has been promoting the latest women’s athletic wear from the Boston-based sports brand, which has two rising stars trotting the runway to showcase the ready-to-wear looks. .

While The Drop has traditionally promoted clothing, footwear, and accessories co-designed with popular social figures, this isn’t the first time a brand has stepped up to put itself in front of the legions of shoppers. from Amazon. Last summer, Reebok was the first non-influencer to offer an assortment to avid fashion fans on the platform.

New Balance’s launch follows Reebok’s branding model, showcasing a bespoke selection of styles that aren’t exclusive to Amazon. “We are excited to be a part of Amazon’s The Drop as it aligns perfectly with two of New Balance’s key pillars – women and apparel – while engaging new consumers in raising awareness of our brand and our athletes,” said a spokesperson.

Sports fans – or at least avid Olympics spectators – might recognize the women posing in New Balance’s new outfit on The Drop. Gabby Thomas, a Harvard alumnus and two-time Tokyo Games sprint medalist last year, models streetwear and sportswear alongside Emma Coburn, a Rio 2016 medal-winning middle distance runner. Brand and model ambassadors “continue to position us to accelerate our growth and open up new opportunities,” the New Balance spokesperson added.

Products range from logo-on-face looks like a coordinating hot pink print bra and leggings, to relaxed studio-to-street styles including bike shorts, hoodies, sneakers and more. And true to form, The Drop mixes its own branded items into New Balance’s selection, inspiring consumers to experiment and explore jeans, denim jackets and other on-trend styles.

Consumers can purchase conservation through Monday, another deviation from The Drop’s typical 30-hour buying windows.

Make moves, ‘Making the Cut’

Amazon Fashion and New Balance have both made notable strides in the past year. The latter embarked on a journey of transformation, revamping its digital flagship, modernizing its tech stack with Aptos, focusing on digital design and using The Renewal Workshop to sell neat second-hand clothing.

Amazon, meanwhile, returned to the small screen this summer with the second season of “Making the Cut,” the streaming reality-mode series hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn in search of the next global brand. A promising talent at the start of the eight-episode season, million dollar prize hopeful Joshua Scacheri was able to design a capsule sold through The Drop as a perk for winning second episode honors, although ‘he never reached the final.

The show really caused a stir when Levi’s stepped in to direct a design challenge in episode five – the first time “Making the Cut” handed over the reins to a brand. Gary Graham wowed judges Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow with his genderless, ‘inside out’ rendition of Levi’s iconic Trucker jacket, beating stiff competition from Andrea Pitter’s nostalgic bubble sleeve ensemble.

And while Graham’s textile-centric aesthetic proved to be a force to be reckoned with from the start, Brooklyn-based Pitter ultimately won the season two crown. The Jamaican heritage design force behind Pantora Bridal has remained true to its inclusive sensibility throughout, consistently earning praise for designing equally stylish models for models sized straight and up, and with accessible commercial appeal.

Pitter was open about the impact of earning and having access to Amazon Fashion mentorship, in addition to the $ 1 million windfall and selling her designs through the high traffic platform. “Before the show, I had no idea how good I could have been with additional resources,” she told the Sourcing Journal last month. “Resources aren’t necessarily as available to women like me as I would like, but I didn’t realize how late I was. So being able to earn and invest money in certain projects, and take the time I needed to be the boss I wanted, definitely changed my business, it changed my outlook so many times. things.

Now the former FIT says she is “able to make creative decisions that I haven’t had time for because I’ve played too many roles in my company” and takes the opportunity to “to be the visionary I always wanted to be.”

Pitter plants his flag on DTLA Row in Los Angeles as part of his “Making the Cut” victory, opening a store teased in the finale in addition to a bridal store slated for fall or winter.

According to Pitter, having a team of experts ready to analyze the details makes all the difference. “Amazon has provided me with the team to walk me through a lot of what I need to do as a person who creates products and inventory,” she said. Amazon, she added, “can read data like nobody’s business.”

“They were really good at making sure I was creating a salable product and the speed of all of my products,” Pitter said.

Following last year’s explosive social unrest resulting from the murder of George Floyd in police custody, the creator hopes fashion’s efforts to diversify will continue to thrive even as the Black Lives Matter movement fades from the headlines. “I think America had a big revival last year, and the opportunity was provided in places that normally aren’t,” Pitter said. “I think people are more aware, more aware. I think we are offered more seats at the table and… I hope we are offered more seats, I hope our voices will be heard.