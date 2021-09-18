In Afghanistan, girls are forced to dress like boys

AREF KARIMI / Getty

Society tells us, even as young girls, that boys have an easier time. But basically here in America boys and girls have equal access to education, work, and sports (mostly). We may not all have equity, but many of us have access to it, and that means something. For boys and girls in Afghanistan, life is very different. Due to tradition or security, Afghan girls and women often dress as boys.

With the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country last month, fear has grown internationally for the Afghan people, especially women. According to the nonprofit International Rescue Committee,1.4 million women and girls in Afghanistan live in a constant state of restriction, and their rights are virtually non-existent. The injustices that Afghan women suffer make me want to vomit. They are beacons of hope and light in a country ruled by men who often try to maintain an ancient tradition and irrational laws that no longer have their place today, neither in Afghan society nor in any other.

For some women, the only way to protect their body and mind is to dress like a boy or a man. Why is this important to understand? Because this is something that has been going on for a long time, whether we know it or not. In Afghan culture, some families choose for their daughters to live in what is called bacha chic live like boys.

For some families who have not been able to conceive a male child, they appoint a girl to dress as a boy to help save the family from shame. A male child is viewed culturally as an additional family helper and breadwinner, a concept that comes into play in adulthood; men must provide for the financial needs of their families, wives and children.

It gives girls skills they wouldn’t otherwise have, opening doors for them that would normally have been closed: the ability to get an education without fear of being murdered, the ability to find a job, to play sports. or something as simple as going outside alone, even to the market.

When a girl reaches puberty and has lived as a boy, she often returns to the life of a girl – a girl who will be married and not be able to continue her education.

When the United States went to war with the Taliban in 2000, it helped create a reality for women they had never known before. As the war progressed, new opportunities opened up for women as well as in the classroom, where getting an education meant something to them and to their country. Women began to work in careers that were otherwise closed to them prior to the invasion of the United States. More and more, women have become doctors and politicians. According to the World Bank, between 2000 and 2012, the number of girls in school rose from almost 0 to 85% of girls in school by 2012. Things were changing for girls and women.

But these opportunities have seen a major setback and keep doing it now that the Taliban are in control of the country. When a girl chooses to study in Afghanistan, she may very well choose death. In 2018, 60% of the 3.7 million children in Afghanistan were girls who were out of school. Three months before the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, more than 90 girls were killed by a car bomb reminded their school that girls are nowhere safe. And given the current situation in the country, the outlook is growing bleak.

Please have a thought for the women and girls of Afghanistan. A tragedy is unfolding before our eyes. – Pramila Patten (@unwomenchief) August 15, 2021

In a recent interview with CNN, Jenny Nordberg, author of “The underground girls of Kabul, highlight the struggles women and girls still face in Afghanistan today. She helps us to better understand the culture of bacha chic, noting that this is an ancient tradition and custom that is fundamentally a sign of a deeply dysfunctional and segregated society where women and girls are second-class citizens. If girls had rights, there would be no need to pretend to be the most privileged sex. It is a society where boys and men have almost all the rights. In an extremely segregated society, there will always be those who try to get to the other side.

I am someone who values ​​tradition, but it is a tradition mired in ancient times that no longer exists. Progress is important and this is what needs to happen in Afghanistan to come to recognize that girls and women deserve to be treated with justice, respect and should feel safe to walk in their country of origin. If this is a basic human right for boys, it should be for girls.

To help Afghan women, see resources here and here.

