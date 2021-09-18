Irish Shuout NC State In 1-0 Fashion – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Site





SOUTH CURVE, Ind. The Irish put in a full performance at Alumni Stadium on Friday night with a game-less win by a final score of 1-0. Notre Dame found the winner late, as Dawson McCartney’s 84th-minute goal secured the Irish victory. HOW DID IT HAPPEN The Irish and Wolfpack fought to a scoreless save in the first 45 minutes of play. Notre Dame dominated NC State 5-4 in the first half and the corners were tied at 3-3, but none of the two teams only managed to shoot the frame. The second half was evenly played, with both teams creating chances and looking for the first goal. Notre Dame forced NC State to save on a 60th minute shot from Tyler Shea. The visitors almost shot the first blood in the 72nd minute from a corner kick, as a header shot off the bar, keeping the competition goalless. The Irish found the winner late, as Daniel Russo gave a perfect pass to Dawson McCartney in the box, who managed to pass the diving goalkeeper Wolfpact to put the Irish in the lead in the 84th minute. Notre Dame kept NC State off the scoreboard for the remaining six minutes of play to secure the 1-0 victory over white. SOCCER HEAD COACH CHAD RILEYS OF THE McFARLAND MENS FAMILY TAKE On performance Overall, I found the performance to be excellent. NC State are an incredibly good team, so we are very happy with the result. We challenged the group to say how do you react to disappointment and you have to react like competitors and they did it tonight. On the white sheet Victory and the clean sheet go hand in hand. We didn’t have any issues scoring goals but getting another shutout is a big step for us and the way we handled the game was much better than we were doing before. On the play by Daniel Russo He was awesome. He pushed well and trained well and played well. He did the best with his time tonight which was great. What a great ball for Dawson [McCartney] on purpose. It was hectic in the box and he had incredible composure to make that pass. REMARKS Notre Dame improves to 3-2-1 against NC State in the all-time series.

The clean sheet was the second of the season for the Irish.

Second-year goaltender Bryan Dowd now has three clean sheets in his career.

McCartney scored his second goal of the season and his third goal in an Irish uniform. The graduate student has 11 goals in his college career.

Russo landed the first assist of his career in the winning effort. FOLLOWING The Irish travel north for a non-conference clash with Michigan in Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 21. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU. FOLLOW IRISH ON SOCIAL MEDIA For a behind-the-scenes look at Notre Dame’s men’s football program, follow the Irish on Twitter (@NDMenSoccer), Instagram (@ndmensoccer) and Facebook (/ NDMenSoccer).

