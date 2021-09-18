Naomi for the presidency! : London Fashion Week comes back to life | London Fashion Week





Ecstatic, that’s how British Fashion Council President Stephanie Phair summed up the mood as London Fashion Week returned to the catwalks after 18 months on screen. British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful with Naomi Campbell at the London Fashion Week opening night at Windmill, Soho. Photograph: Richard Young / Rex / Shutterstock Critics argue that the resumption of events in person is a return to carbon-emitting over-fad, but Phair countered that it was a force for good, as a critical part of the current reset of The fashion industry. Speaking over a breakfast of oat milk lattes and fermented potato waffles with coffee-dried sea trout ahead of the first day of the shows, she said: let’s engage in our transition to a circular economy. Naomi Campbell hosted a busy opening night at the Windmill Club in Soho. The revelers lined up in the street; the bar ran out of champagne an hour after opening. London fashion week is on! Campbell toasted from the stage, while Edward Enninful, who as editor-in-chief of British Vogue went from models to key workers for cover girls last year, applauded from a velvet bench. Naomi for the presidency! someone shouted from the crowd. Milliner Stephen Jones wore a white beret at opening night. Photograph: Jack Dredd / Rex / Shutterstock Still, the nerves remain. I find that a little scary, indeed, admitted Stephen Jones, milliner for the Christian Dior house and who made hats for celebrities from Grace Jones to Diana, Princess of Wales, and who had dressed for the party. ‘a three-piece checkered. suit and a white beret. All these people inside crammed in but everyone’s been vaccinated so I guess it’s okay. On the dance floor, Osman Yousefzada, a British designer of Afghan and Pakistani descent who dressed Lady Gaga but also directed a film about Bangladeshi textile workers which was shown at the Whitechapel Gallery, noted that after a year of reflection, now we want a year of celebration. But he added that Fashion Week is kind of like I’m back on a treadmill. I’m not sure I want to be there. Burberry and Victoria Beckham are yet to return to the London schedule, leaving the lineup of 28 famous names in fashion shows. Han Chong, who had hoped to host a first show in his hometown for his hit London label Self Portrait this week, was forced to put his plans aside when logistical challenges over international travel restrictions became overwhelming. Alice Temperley traveled from Somerset to London with her new collection, which has an art deco aesthetic inspired by her compatriot Agatha Christie, but exhibits from a showroom rather than a catwalk. The Alexander McQueen label has announced a show in London, but it will be held at the Frieze art fair next month. The first to show on Friday was Saul Nash, a young menswear designer and choreographer from north-east London whose shorts have been one of the big hits of lockdown fashion weeks. A cavernous space that was once the Selfridges parking lot has become a hangout for after-school bus stops, where models strut and sprawl in sweatpants and hoodies, worn with bags backpack and sneakers from Nashs’ collaboration with Nike. The liner of a balaclava was printed with an image of Nash’s School Years Travelcard, which Nash said he included to support the cause of free public transport for children and teens, which is currently under threat in London. In the new fashion world order, relevance is the metric that matters. David Koma gave his show at the London Aquatics Center. Photograph: Jeff Spicer / BFC / Getty Images Anxious to reach the widest possible audience, many designers choose digital or hybrid phygital presentations despite the lifting of restrictions. David Koma, who dressed Jennifer Lopez in black leather with laces for the Video Music Awards last week in New York City, filmed his new collection worn by models on the pool deck at the London Aquatics Center in Olympic Park. Guests were invited to watch the show online or, if fully vaccinated, watch the collection set in person.

