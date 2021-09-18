Dress up your dog for this “Howloween” celebration in Dover, NH





Funds are raised for the Pope Memorial Humane Society and dog owners can help by dressing their poochs and making their way to the third annual Howloween Dover Dog Party. The event will take place on October 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rotary Arts Pavilion in Henry Law Park, located downtown. Attendees will be able to visit more than a dozen pet vendor booths, purchase food, participate in demonstrations, hang out in the “pound beer” and try their luck by winning raffle prizes. Pet owners and their dogs can even do Trick-or-Treat at dog-friendly businesses up and down Central Avenue. Here are some photos from Howloween’s first celebration in 2019: It’s not just the dogs who dress. Many people have themed costumes that they wear with their pets. Sometimes more than one person dresses. Did you notice the hat on the dog in the photo above? It’s detail. This event is produced by Sit down, stay, smile. Animal photography in Dover and the NH Dog Walking Club in Barrington, which searches for new members based on their Facebook page. Tickets for the Howloween celebration cost $ 5 per dog before October 1 and $ 10 per dog after that date. Pope Memorial Humane Society in Dover is a community funded nonprofit dedicated to promoting the humane treatment of animals in Strafford County, NH and southern Maine. According to them website, the shelter is a safe and temporary home for more than 1,000 abandoned, lost, abused, neglected or unwanted animals each year. Contact editor-in-chief Kimberley Haas at [email protected] 25 Halloween movies approved by spooky cats

