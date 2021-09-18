Bill Maher denounces AOC’s “Tax the Rich” dress: “Let’s not lie” and let’s say the rich don’t pay taxes





“Real Time” host Bill Maher called U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., about the politically charged “Tax the Rich” dress she wore to the Met Gala. Maher started the conversation by slamming the elite New York ball where all the “waiters” wore masks while celebrity guests did not. “There is something about this that is not liberal for me,” Maher said. “Do germs know who the right people are?” ” “There is something in this that is not liberal for me. Do germs know who the right people are? Bill maher The HBO star then turned to the MP’s attire and cited a New York City statistic which shows that “the richest 65,000 New Yorkers out of 8 million people pay 51% in taxes. “. BILL MAHER RAILS AGAINST NFL ON NATIONAL BLACK HUMAN: IT’S SEGREGATION UNDER A DIFFERENT NAME “It’s not like we’re not taxing the rich at all,” Maher said. “I’m for an end to income inequality, but let’s not lie. The rich pay a big chunk of taxes.” “Yes, there are a lot of things we need to change about the capitalist system. We have crony capitalism in this country, no doubt about it. I’m just saying, you wear Tax the Rich on your ass and people are always saying that the rich don’t pay taxes. The rich pay taxes! They already pay a big chunk of the freight. I’m not saying it shouldn’t be more maybe, but let’s not lie, “added Maher. What people hate Maher then called out Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets on the Texas abortion law, in which she wrote that “trans men and non-binary people can also have their period” in addition to women and that “trans people , Two-Spirit and non-binary have always been and always will be. People can go crazy about this if they want to, or they can grow up. “ “Maybe if the tone wasn’t like, idiots who don’t know men can get their period and what a Two Spirit is, catch up!” It’s what people hate, ”Maher said. Liberal commentator Dan Savage defended the “Squad” member, telling Maher that “trans, two-spirit and non-binary people have always existed,” to which Maher replied: “But a lot of people are just learning it. ! “ Bad policy “Maybe, you know, help us explain, don’t have that attitude like the part of the country that isn’t completely caught up with this is just dumb and I can’t even bear to deal with you. Grow up. “First of all, it’s just bad politics,” Maher said. “I don’t know if she thinks it’s only Republicans on this camp who don’t know what is Two Spirit. But I think a lot of people are just discovering some of these things. And this is new! “ CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Savage acknowledged that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were “a bit reprimanded,” but credited her with starting a conversation. He later explained that Two-Spirit comes from Native American culture to describe “gender non-conforming” individuals as having a “male mind and a female mind.” “I’m a fairly knowledgeable person and just found out,” Maher exclaimed.

