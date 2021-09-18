All the 2022 fashion trends that I copy straight from the runway





With Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Month in full swing, I’m officially using a combination of runway snaps and aggressive pins to plan my wardrobe for the next few years. The fashion trends just off the catwalk 2022 are too good to wait, yall! If you are not one to stream the shows and scroll through hundreds of catwalk photos, let me fill you in in a much easier way. I’ve zoned around five trends that have popped up at multiple shows, so it’s safe to say these looks will be everywhere next year. More from StyleCaster In terms of sexy head-to-toe cuts Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano have our hearts set just like a healthy dose of transparent mesh by Theophilio and Kim Shui designed to show off some skin. If these trends seem too risky for your next night out, stay glamorous with Rodarte and Michael Kors glitter. For colors and prints, two undeniable essentials steal the show. Staud, Moschino, and just about every other top designer had pops of yellow to steal the show, while Brandon Maxwell and Christian Cowan both went psychedelic with trippy stripes. Click here to read the full article. Below, take a closer look at each of the above trends to get an idea of ​​what to expect. If you ask me, 2022 and the chance to rock these looks can’t come soon enough! Christian Siriano; Christian Cowan / iMaxTree. LBD cutouts Super short micro-mini LBDs with cutouts were all the rage for summer 2021, but by 2022 it will be a different kind of LBD where L stands for Long. Bodycon maxi shirts with top-to-bottom bow cutouts will be all the rage, as evidenced by fashion favorite Christians Siriano and Cowan. Brandon Maxwell; Christian Cowan / iMaxTree. Trippy stripes Retro prints and ’70s swirls were slated for 2021, but 2022 leans even more heavily on psychedelic stripes. They don’t need to be colored, however! I’m a fan of this Brandon Maxwell pink and red mix, but Christian Cowans’ mini transparent black and white proves saturation isn’t everything. The story continues Rodarte; Michael Kors / iMaxTree. Glam Sequins For all exit looks, glitter will be a must in 2022. Just ask the creators of Rodarte, Michael Kors and many other big brands! In particular, the sequins all over the surface will be chunky, so don’t be surprised if your grade 9 dance dress suddenly gets chic again. Staud; Moschino / iMaxTree. Sunny yellow There were a few trending hues on the Spring / Summer 2022 runway, but none triumphed more than yellow. Staud, Moschino and a dozen other brands implemented the sunny hue for a cheerful burst of color. Whether you go for a feathered mini or something a little more feminine, this shade guarantees a bit of whimsy. Kim Shui; Theophilio / iMaxTree. Transparent mesh Last but not least, anyone looking to show off a bit of skin will love the sheer mesh trend in 2022. Whether you go for the thinner, almost sheer version featured by Kim Shui or a more fishnet mesh like the one favorite at Theophilio, this trend will undoubtedly be the hottest look of the season. Get ready to turn heads! StyleCaster Newsletter The best of styleCaster

