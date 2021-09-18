5 of NYFW SS22’s biggest trends





After last year uncluttered and mostly digital offers, New York Fashion Week finally returned last week with an in-person schedule. By focusing on the spring / summer 2022 season, versatility has become widespread and the city has finally reopened its doors to one of its pillars of artistic expression. Some elements of menswear have retained their usual robustness and street sensibility, but have been enhanced by unique silhouettes and lofty styling methods. Men’s collections also moved away from rigid gender constraints, emphasizing skirts, bold colors, and accentuated waists. Here are five of the biggest menswear trends to come out of this year’s NYFW: Modern couture: Willy Chavarria has taken his brand to new heights with the presentation of structurally bold designs. Most notably, her first four looks of oversized pleated pants that were cinched at the waist and featured inner silk shorts that appeared as a double layer of contrasting colors. Chavarria also played with volume through button-down shirts and quarter-zip shirts, which featured reconstructed hallowed sleeves and oversized collars. Thom Browne has stayed true to his classic dressmaking aesthetic in uniform. However, this year’s designs have been expanded with widened silhouettes, sawn-sleeve trench coats, and structural A-line dresses. A selection of looks from Private Policy’s monochrome SS22 collection merged tailored elements with a utilitarian theme. Specifically, pants with strap details were paired with a blazer or top with reworked details. Large pants : In addition to the Haute Couture fitted pants that opened the Willy Chavarria fashion show, the designer’s latest collection also featured other bottoms with ample silhouettes and elongated legs. Some pants featured sturdy work clothes, while others used woolen materials for a more traditional look. OUTSIDE also approached the loose pants using materials like denim and cotton. However, the brand added a deconstructed touch by introducing zipper accents and crumpled leg details. Death to Tennis also experimented with wider pant silhouettes, adding a pair of moss green cropped pants with black nature-inspired patterns to their collection. Shades of denim: Theophilio played with structured silhouettes for its denim offerings, highlighting models of oversized denim jackets with elongated shoulders. Ev Bravado of WHO DECIDES WAR is known for his mastery of denim, incorporating the material into his latest collection with signature deconstructed pieces and frayed denim with embroidery. Additionally, the brand introduced new denim designs with church-inspired stained glass patches featuring black civil rights leaders. LUAR used dark denim for reconstructed jeans and a cropped jacket, in line with the monochrome offerings in his collection. Updated work clothes: The TOMBOGOs SS22 collection focuses on workwear inspired clothing with an emphasis on double front pants. Available in a few different colors like traffic cone orange, powder blue, and white, the pants featured pockets with large silver fasteners. Private Policy also addressed the style of double-front pants, but opted to change their designs to include blended materials, like silk and cotton, for an elevated touch to workwear-inspired garments. Helmut Lang took a tactical approach to his utilitarian cadence. Pieces in the collection included clothing inspired by flight suits with zipper and pocket details. The most prominent flight suit was designed in a bold burnt orange color with a goldenrod yellow interior lining. Knit overlay: For WHO DECIDES WAR and TOMBOGO, the layering of knits added an extra touch to streetwear pieces. Specifically, the knit pieces included sweater vests and restructured knit tops.

