Photos of the week: Renewable energies, testimonials from gymnasts and Met Gala dress





President Biden Joe BidenTrump Endorses Challenger In Michigan AG On The Money Race: Democrats Get To The Hard End GOP Healthcare Attorneys General Warn Of Legal Battle Over Biden’s Vaccine Mandate MORE arrives on stage for a final campaign stop on September 13, the day before the Governor of California. Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom California stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rent assistance, warns Schwarzenegger, saying Californians “made the right decision” not to remember that Newsom California’s dream did not come true for Republicans MORE‘s (D) recall election, at Long Beach City College. Newsom easily survived the vote.Jim Ruymen / UPI Photo

The empty north and south highway is seen on September 13 in Auckland, New Zealand. Auckland remains under Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown restrictions as new community cases continue to emerge.Hannah Peters / Getty Images

representing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez A Conservative group files an ethics complaint over Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance at the Met Gala. Dem unit will eventually arrive; Newsom wins MORE (DN.Y.) on September 13, arrives wearing a dress with the inscription “Tax The Rich” on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

President Biden visits the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, September 14, before delivering a speech on infrastructure legislation and its Build Back Better program. Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

A road sign in the Occitanie region in southern France is visible on September 14 following heavy rains in the region. Sylvain Thomas / AFP / Getty Images

representing Count Blumenauer Earl BlumenauerBottom line American workers need us to bring this global pandemic under control (D-Ore.) Gives a bike pin to Rep. Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananPLUS (R-Fla.) During aSept. 14 Marking of the House Ways and Means Committee to discuss the fiscal year 2022 reconciliation package. Greg nash

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner votes at a polling station in Beverly Hills, Calif. On September 14. Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

The service members salute the casket of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo as the national anthem is sung during its public viewing at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Mass. On September 14. Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 U.S. servicemen killed in a suicide bombing last month at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

People demonstrate in Sept. 15 rally as part of a general strike called by the Uruguayan Central Union against the policies of President Luis Lacalle Pou in Montevideo. Pablo Porciuncula / AFP / Getty Images

U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles pauses as she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 15 on the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Graeme Jennings / Washington Examiner / Pool

US Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols speak to Sen. Patrick leahy Patrick Joseph Leahy Senators denounce protest outside Judge Kavanaugh Al Franken’s home during another Senate race: “I’m keeping my options open” Labor Day: No justice for whistleblowers MORE (D-Vt.) On September 15 after testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Julia nikhinson

Actress Angelina Jolie is seen on Capitol Hill, where she visited U.S. Olympic gymnasts testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the investigation. Larry Nassar September 15. Jolie met with politicians about the 25th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act. Julia nikhinson

A dog walks past workers putting up a fence around the Capitol on September 15 ahead of this weekend’s Justice for J6 rally for those arrested or killed in the January 6 uprising. Greg nash

Fireworks explode in Plaza del Zcalo in Mexico City during the annual Independence Day celebrations on September 15. Alan Espinosa / Getty Images

The official edition of the first printing of the final text of the Constitution takes place at Sotheby’s in New York on September 17. The landmark document is expected to sell for between $ 15 million and $ 20 million when it is auctioned in November. John Angelillo / UPI Photo Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.

