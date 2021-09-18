Student Distances From Dress Code Disruption





A lunchtime dress code protest on September 13 at Grossmont High School turned into a food battle that escalated until school officials called for support from the forces of the local order and secures the campus, said a spokesperson for the Grossmont Union High School district. Public Information Officer Collin McGlashen said four students were detained for security reasons and later released. McGlashen did not say how many students were involved in the unrest or how many police officers reported the incident. Videos and photographs on social media showed that at one point there were at least nine police cars and five police officers at the scene. The protest came after Mari Da Silva, 17, a high school student from Grossmont, composed and posted a petition against school dress code standards on the change.org website which received nearly 1,500 signatures on the first day of its publication. Da Silva said she did not anticipate Monday’s events to happen and that she does not tolerate the kind of protest that occurred. After making the petition, a group of girls ended up organizing the protest and launched it all on social media. I was in class all the time and wasn’t involved in this part, but it was really daunting to watch. I feel like it hurts the cause because it takes away its credibility, Mari said. Dress code, which is similar to other tops neighborhood schools, banned spaghetti straps, strapless dresses with single sleeves or off the shoulders as well as all clothing that is too low-cut with a visible neckline, micro or mini-skirts and short shorts. Backless or racerback shirts are also prohibited, and all shirts must be long enough to be tucked in, but not more than four inches past the waist. There are also other requirements. I really feel that the dress code is sexist, especially towards people who identify as women… The human body is so sexualized, especially by men, that to solve the problem, we decided to tell women to hide their bodies for the comfort of a man when we should be teaching this man to be more respectful and to understand that we are not objects. Telling people what to wear is just putting a band-aid on a much bigger problem in our society, Mari said. Initially, Mari said, she decided to write the petition and show the results to the school’s deputy principal. It just started out as a very humble project of mine. It was when I saw all the signatures that I realized it was much bigger than me, and made me become more passionate about it, Mari said. The high school student said she was unsure if the administrators would meet with her.

