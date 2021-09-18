Fashion
Redneck Renaissance: Fashion Crimes | Our columnists
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as The Met, a few days ago put on its over-the-top, festering and flamboyant fashion show, The Met Gala.
Fashionistas and their ilk don’t normally get my attention, but browsing through the Google News headlines, my attention was piqued when I read that a single ticket to the gala now costs $ 30,000 per ticket. In the mid-90s, a ticket to the show cost only $ 1,000, which shows an insane price increase even with inflation in mind.
Even if you can afford the ticket price of $ 30,000, that doesn’t mean you can just attend. You must be a guest. Guests would include the aforementioned fashionistas and the privileged opulent of our American society, all of whom can be grouped under the category of beautiful people.
For more explanation, many tickets are often bought by companies and then given to the guest celebrities.
The red carpet is rolled out for the rich and famous or maybe the infamous, depending on the personal perspective. This idea of rolling out the red carpet dates back some 2,500 years to ancient Greece in Aeschylus Agamemnon’s play, when the king’s vengeful wife, Clytemnestra, traced the crimson path for him on his return from the Trojan War.
The themes of these Met Gala fashion shows fall on the edge of the design and art spectrum where it looks like they’ve jumped the rainbow in the Land of Oz as attendees walked away. dress in costumes reminiscent of the Munchkins, who drove Dorothy down the yellow brick road. One man this year was dressed in what appeared to be a golden shade, perhaps symbolic of his seeing the light. Kim performed the scene, wrapped head to toe in black gauze, reminiscent of an Egyptian mummy attending a funeral. AOC ironically dressed as a human billboard proclaiming Tax the Rich painted in blood red letters. The message seemed a bit hypocritical to an avowed socialist by the fact that she had accepted a $ 30,000 bill to attend in the first place, thus initiating a strange dichotomy of political ploys and greed. This position of socialism for you, but not for me, announces the pains of the birth of an oligarchy, where a few elected officials control the government and the wealth of a country, while the general public becomes feudal fiscal slaves supporting the beautiful royalty.
As I watch the show, while the celebrities put on shows, I remember the 1969 song, Tennessee Bird Walk.
Oh, remember darling / When spring is in the air / And the bald headed birds / Are whispring evrywhere / You can see them walking / Heading south in their dirty underwear / It’s walking birds of Tennessee.
Now some might think that’s a bit of a stretch, but one woman this year, Madonnas’ daughter Lourdes Leon, while walking the red carpet and playing the peacock for the cameras, had the audacity to lift the arms above her head to proudly show off her unshaven armpit hair. Do we really need to be informed of this fact? Lourdes is also quite proud of the size and overall toughness of her impaled tongue as she showed off as an overworked sleuth.
David Kittredge is a regular contributor to the Eagle Times. You can send him comments through the editor.
2/ https://www.eagletimes.com/lifestyles/our_columnists/renaissance-redneck-crimes-of-fashion/article_e45be47e-e66c-5171-be79-80124ca02fae.html
