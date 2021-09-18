Fashion
Mountain Hawks Open Patriot League plays in fashion, beating BU 2-1
BETHLEHEM, Pa. Lehigh’s field hockey team improved to 4-0 at home on Friday, beating the eternal might of the Patriot League 2-1 in the league opener for both teams. The Mountain Hawks have scored junior goals Sarah Bonthuis and terminal of fifth year Cartoon sheep to take a 2-0 lead before pushing back the Terriers down the home stretch. Defensively, Lehigh allowed just two shots in the first half and just four in three quarters and nine for the game (including only five on goal). The win improves Lehigh’s record to 4-2, 1-0 in the league, as the Mountain Hawks improved to 3-0 in their last three opening games of the Patriot League.
Lehigh has now beaten the Terriers twice in a row at home, the latest to come in the 2019 regular season finals in overtime. Last season’s encounter in the spring was tied at 2-2 in the third quarter. Prior to 2019, Boston University was 5-0 in the series, edging Lehigh 23-2 in those five games.
Roll down highlights of a big win over BU to open @patriotleague to play pic.twitter.com/EBy6khF2J1
Lehigh Field Hockey (@LehighFH) September 18, 2021
“It’s huge,” Pecora said. “It’s always important to beat a team like BU. They are known to be really great and to be able to come here and play the hardest and win is amazing. And especially the first Patriot League game to go out with a victory, [we] I couldn’t ask for anything more. “
Lehigh also scored multiple goals for a sixth straight game to start the season, the first time since 1975.
A defensive first half saw just one shot each in the first quarter (both on goal) and a slim 2-1 Lehigh advantage in shots in the second quarter. One of those Mountain Hawk shots was a goal, however, as in the 25th minute, sophomore year Monkfish Smorenburg found a classmate Julia gatelein on the right side towards the circle. Gatelein’s crosshair found Bonthuis’ stick, which deflected it past Terriers goaltender Caroline Kelly for the 1-0 lead.
Here is a preview Sarah Bonthuis fifth goal of the season, the best of the team in today’s victory! Excellent feeding by Julia gatelein. pic.twitter.com/nXnu3fhuNc
Lehigh Field Hockey (@LehighFH) September 17, 2021
“I didn’t even see Sarah,” Lehigh head coach said Caitlin dallmeyer. “I don’t know where she came from. I saw the ball go through and I just saw the end of her touch. She builds confidence in every game. She scores incredible goals for us. I’m really happy. , not surprised, she was able to make that touch. As her confidence grows, we see her more and more with every game. “
Lehigh held a 5-2 advantage in shots in the third quarter, forcing Kelly to make three saves, including two back-to-back in the opening minutes, but neither team found the back of the net.
The Mountain Hawks doubled their lead to 52:58. Less than two minutes after Kahn’s save from a penalty, Lehigh took advantage of his third and final corner of the game. As with the first goal, Gatelein added the assist as he found Pecora, who scored his fourth of the season.
How about this backup of Maddie kahn to keep Lehigh in the lead, moments before the Mountain Hawks lead 2-0 ?! pic.twitter.com/BezkCiO7LN
Lehigh Field Hockey (@LehighFH) September 17, 2021
Here is what turned out to be the winning goal, Cartoon sheep! pic.twitter.com/1x9LNOKqxS
Lehigh Field Hockey (@LehighFH) September 17, 2021
The Terriers cut their deficit in half at 55:40 on a straight shot from a corner, but that’s as close as they would get. Lehigh allowed no shots the rest of the way and ended the win 2-1.
The final shots were 11-9 in favor of the Mountain Hawks while the Terriers held a 4-3 lead through the penalty corners. Kahn finished with four saves while Kelly had six.
“[Defensively], we worked a lot on communication, ”said Dallmeyer.“ Sydney [White] did an amazing job owning the defensive line and working on the switches that needed to happen to keep people tagged and things under control. We made some adjustments. Maddie being in the back, she has a very loud voice and Sydney was able to match her. With the two of them there, it was certainly helpful in keeping things under control. “
As White put it, “We knew BU had some really quick advances that we were going to have to keep up with. [We focused on] constantly talking to each other, making sure we had our marks and in transition, not getting caught from behind. “
The Mountain Hawks hope to keep the momentum going on Sunday as they travel to LIU to take on the Sharks at noon on NEC Front Row.
“We worked so well as a team offensively and defensively and that’s why we were able to achieve this victory,” said Pecora.
Like Lehigh field hockey onFacebook, follow onTwitterandInstagramfor ongoing updates on the Mountain Hawks.
Cartoon sheep after today’s big win against Boston University! pic.twitter.com/Y11fotSxN1
Lehigh Field Hockey (@LehighFH) September 17, 2021
Sydney White helped anchor a stellar defensive effort in today’s 2-1 win over BU. Here’s what she had to say after the game! pic.twitter.com/ffWa0fr6Rp
Lehigh Field Hockey (@LehighFH) September 17, 2021
Coach Dallmeyer follows the big @PatriotLeague opening victory against BU! pic.twitter.com/bXk6Pjcb5d
Lehigh Field Hockey (@LehighFH) September 17, 2021
