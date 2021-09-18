The woman who lost her personal style and turned to TikTok to find it | Australian fashion

Amelia Crook did not intend to experience an existential crisis.

The 43-year-old was just looking for advice on updating her style. She spent her days reading Vogue, maintaining meticulous lookbooks on Pinterest, and even took a mid-career sabbatical to intern with a milliner in New York City whose clients included Debbie Harry. But now she felt stuck in mom’s uniform: the same Breton striped t-shirt everyone in their small town in the Victoria area wore the pickup queue at school.

I didn’t want to do this, she said.

But it’s never that easy. Because developing a personal style is, well, personal. To understand what you want to look like, you must first understand who you are.

The luggage was more than what Crook signed up for when she created a TikTok account in May, asking for help finding her lost style.

I wanted the Queer Eye guys to come and be like: let’s go, let’s go! She laughs. But I think even in this show you can’t do that without making someone cry.

In Crooks’ first video, posted on May 6, she wears a tracksuit (of course) and makes a plea. I need your help. I am Amelia, I am 42 years old and I have lost my personal style.

The day I made this video, I was sick at home, I was bored, she says. Shed had a recurring thought, the idea of ​​not knowing how to dress during the pandemic.

It kept coming back, like when you drive a certain car and see cars like yours on the road all the time. It was like a moment. Something’s going on, so let’s see what happens if I put it there. I had no plan of where this would go.

The post was a success. Comments are chained below: women stuck in the same rut; some offering advice and others swearing to tear up their own wardrobes by his side.

Amelia Crook looks through the clothes at home. Photography: Alana Holmberg / Oculi for The Guardian

It was, from the start, a more frugal and cautious approach to style than what is common on TikTok fashion accounts. Instead of a bunch of fast fashion, her first clothing collection featured pieces she already owned. Her weekly lookbook had an extravagant jumpsuit one day and UGG boots the next.

A first video showing her style rules (no heels, no dry cleaning, nothing too tight, childproof, and she doesn’t dye her hair gray) has been viewed 50,000 times. Other suggestions followed in the comments: for ethical brands to buy, that she should never wear overalls (lest she look like a Play School host), that she should keep her hair gray but cut them short.

Her project has now reached 50,000 followers, some teenagers, but many adult women. Comments range from a politely supportive stranger in a locker room to the aggressive enthusiasm of the women you meet in the bathroom queue at 1 a.m.

There are still those who struggle with their own wardrobe, and others who have developed effective systems to manage their fashion demands and who wish to impart this knowledge.

She got the haircut very French style, slicked back, copied to actress Rebecca Dayan and kept it gray. She bought a second-hand denim jacket at the request of reviewers and now wears it several times a week. And she bought a pair of vintage Prada brogues for her birthday, a style that was first suggested to her on TikTok.

But not all of the outfits TikTok loves have been rotated regularly. There is a fluffy canary yellow sweater that her fans love. I’ve never worn it outside the house because I’m allergic to it, she says.

Amelia Crook in the backyard office where she usually records her TikTok videos. Photography: Alana Holmberg / Oculi for The Guardian

As suggested by the community she built, Crook is not alone in her existential wardrobe crisis. A year of being largely confined to our homes has changed our bodies, our careers and fractured dress codes. We no longer know what to wear.

The only comfort is that the experience is collective. It’s a micro question, this question of how to dress again in public, magnified on a large scale.

TikTok is not the only resource for solving these problems. Guides to dressing for your shape, skin tone or age were once common and are now getting a second life online. As part of the reinvention of the Crooks style, her followers harassed her to take classic 1980s fashion quizzes.

She learned where she is on the seasonal color chart (she’s a cool, bright winter) and determined her Kibbe body type. This system, described by stylist David Kibbe in his 1987 book Metamorphosis, has become a cult following. A used copy of the out of print title can cost hundreds of dollars on eBay, but the quiz can be found on dozens of blogs.

Both systems feel like they are old and can exclude people of color. But if you can answer the questions correctly, do your veins appear green in the sun or blue? Do your arms appear long to others? they provide useful information.

For example, Crook now knows why she was showered with compliments while wearing a bright blue dress last Christmas, and why a friend said it was cool late one night, although she felt the opposite, it was because of her lilac sweater. Both are winter colors. Fashion designer Suzanne Caygill, who popularized the idea of ​​seasonal color analysis, was clearly on to something.

A stylist performing seasonal color analysis for a client. Photograph: Oleksii Terpugov / Alamy

Charts and types have always looked like a layered marketing scheme, says Crook. Making my colors gave me the impression of stepping back in time. But it changed the way I looked at clothes.

Now when she walks into an op store, she can choose clothes quickly. These are the colors that my eyes go for, and these are the cuts that will suit my body.

Still posting regularly, she has also started to gain recognition offline. On a holiday on the Victorian coast, a passing girl said: It’s her! I think it’s her! The woman who lost her personal style!

It might not have been, she said, the most flattering epithet she could have chosen for herself. I’ve invited to critique what I’m wearing, and it seems a bit strange to translate into real life.

It also made her friends pay more attention to her fashion choices. Some took her self-criticism as an insult that she often wore the same clothes as them.

They were a little confused by why I started this trip and also a little defensive, she said. It is a privileged enough position to be seated thinking what is my personal style ?.

His way around this discomfort was to focus on sustainability. Most of her clothes are bought second-hand, those that don’t work are resold. It’s a way to balance his desire to be stylish with his anxiety about global warming.

The fashion industry produces about 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions each year, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and uses 1.5 billion liters of water annually.

TikTok is full of videos of people trying out, often from fast fashion brands like Shein or Zara. Watching these videos worries Crook for his daughters. I could go out and buy Zara a whole new wardrobe, but it’s gonna be a mess for them.

Consuming less was part of the reason Crook wanted to determine his personal style in the first place: You can’t buy pieces that last without knowing what you’ll continue to wear.

I’ve invited to critique what I’m wearing, and it seems a bit strange to translate into real life. Photography: Alana Holmberg / Oculi for The Guardian

It is also a way of reckoning with the privilege of being able to examine one’s sartorial sense, something that many, due to money, access or body size, are not into. able to do.

It’s taking the time to sort of reflect on your relationship with fashion, with money, with society’s expectations of how you interact with the world, with your privileges, she says. All of this needs to be unpacked and reassessed to move forward.

After months of research, Crook came up with a style that was familiar to him. She started wearing jeans again, after years of thinking they didn’t fit her body. Turns out I just needed to buy the next size.

The way she dresses now echoes the first clothes she chose for herself at the age of 15, before outside expectations got involved.

It’s an instinct at this age to know who you are and what is right for you, without really having had the experience of fitting in or interacting with society.

She’s getting dressed, for the first time in years, just to have fun.

And I look at my girls we’re so clear she’s a rock chick. She wants to dress like Joan Jett. And the other is all princesses and pretty things that she finds very fashionable. These are little girls who had the same education and yet they are very clear about their fashion choices.

I don’t want them to be knocked out.