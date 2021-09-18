Bosom Buddies to host Little Pink Dress | New





The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation will be holding their Little Pink Dress Benefit on October 5th. The benefit will be at Loft 212, with a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6:45 p.m. The $ 75 ticket will include dinner and a silent auction, with Christina Chambers as host and Nick Canaday provides entertainment. We think it’s going to be a fun night, said Judy Grissom, vice president of the Bosom BuddiesFoundation. She said the Bosom Buddies Foundation has provided more than $ 150,000 in financial assistance to county residents who have cared for cancer patients since the foundation’s inception in 2013, and that 100% of proceeds from the Little Pink benefit Dress or any other fundraiser goes directly to this mission. . Grissom said that many people see the Bosom Buddies only as a support group, and although this is how the group began, the nonprofit Bosom Buddies Foundation was founded to provide financial assistance. She said any Cullman County resident who is on active treatment and has financial need is eligible, regardless of the type of cancer or where they are receiving treatment. Grissom said financial support includes utility bills, rent, food, gas or other expenses that can be overwhelming for those who were already experiencing financial hardship before starting their treatments. She said the foundation is working with the Cullman Regional Nurse Navigator program to find those in need of financial assistance, and the Bosom Buddies Foundation will either pay the bills directly or provide gas or food cards. Once a person is recommended by the nurse navigators, they will get financial assistance for as long as they are in treatment or until they reach an annual cap, Grissom said. We don’t turn anyone away, she said. Tickets for the performance can be purchased from Grissom by calling 256-347-5993 or by emailing [email protected], and information about the event can be found at culmanbosombuddies.com.

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

