It’s a love affair of the fashion of snacks with food





Newsletter: FT Weekend Get weekend inspiration with the best of life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.

Sometimes a banana is just a banana. And sometimes a banana is fashion history. Rewind to PradaAW18 menswear show. The collection, in a bid to reinvigorate the brand, saw the return of Prada’s cult sportswear line, Linea Rossa, and various archival prints, including a hugely popular banana print first used by Miuccia Prada in her collection of women’s clothing SS11. Here, the bananas were decked out over a men’s bowling shirt and shorts in a half-confrontation with an equally garish flame print. “It was part of Ms. Prada’s use of fashion as a provocation,” says writer Charlie Porter. “It was a deliberately ugly impression. To wear it now would be to understand the provocation and the meaning of the ridiculous. But also to show the knowledge of the history of Prada. Because this impression is very recognizable. It really is a Prada banana. <> Prada AW18

Dolce & Gabbana SS20 © Alessandro Lucioni / gorunway.com

Food has long been a hallmark of men’s clothing. Fruits, especially. Chances are, if you’re going to the beach this summer, you’ll put on swim shorts or a Hawaiian shirt with something juicy and edible on it. Orange. A few cherries. Maybe even a pineapple. But as men’s fashion has diversified, so has its use of food. When Paul Smith put plates of spaghetti on shirts in the mid-1990s, inspired by the kitschy plastic displays he discovered in Tokyo, it spoke of his love of Japanese culture in a way that appealed to its design-conscious customers. When SacaiChitose Abe’s Japanese Founder / Creative Director included a t-shirt and hoodies in her AW19 menswear collection with the Bar Italia logo on it, she showed affection for a London institution she has visited as a student, who also rang with her urban clientele. Food communicates who we are better than almost anything. Its signifiers are powerful symbols. <> Sacai AW19 tribute to a Soho institution © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Juna Wanatabe SS20 © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Junya Watanabe from Like boys has always been astute at understanding the hipster man who wears his clothes, especially where he eats. Hence the inclusion in its collection of men’s clothing SS20 of a white work jacket bearing the badge of the London restaurant St John. For Trevor Gulliver of St John, there was a “thrill of excitement” seeing their pig logo on the podium. But the restaurant’s “sense of self-confidence and comfort” (or what his partner Fergus Henderson calls “our quiet longevity”) is precisely what made it a good match. Comme des Garçons embodies similar values. St John is now collaborating on a range with Drake’s (released next spring), which includes overalls jackets inspired by those worn by Fergus. Continuing the trend, Watanabe’s SS21 collection featured t-shirts printed with cookbook covers from sandwich maestro Max Halley and Australian chef Josh Niland. Halley remembers seeing a teenage girl on a train to Cornwall wearing the ‘Max’s Sandwich Book’ t-shirt. “Twenty years ago,” he notes, “it would have been a band T-shirt. Now a North London cafe can occupy the same territory, its imagery being worn as a tribal badge of honor. <> Paul Smith’s spaghetti print on an AW20 jacket

Junya Watanabe Fish Cookbook T-shirt, £ 250

The pandemic saw an explosion in restaurant merchandise as owners sought to supplement their income with T-shirts and tote bags. The brands got involved. Carhartt WIP in Shoreditch collaborated on a line of t-shirts with Dom’s Subs, which opened last year, to help give Hackney Cafe exposure as a pandemic success story. “I guess the Carhartt guys liked our sandwiches,” says Greg Boyce, co-owner of Dom’s Subs, whose previous business, Visions Canteen, was around the corner from the Carhartt store. Promoting local talent made sense. Moschino SS22

Looks inspired by Moschino resort ’22 food by brand creative director Jeremy Scott (second from left)

The pandemic has changed our relationship with food – a shift explored by JW Anderson’s AW21 collection, with tops covered in humble radishes, butternut squash and peaches. Anderson says that using vegetables was about “re-proposing the normality around us” and “the beauty that we can find in everyday objects”. I became obsessed with one of the polo shirts. It features a massively enlarged radish on the front, its leaves like supple Dumbo wings. I can’t decide if this is great or absurd. I guess this is the fashion for you. Still, with strawberries rolling out as rave symbols in Anderson’s SS22 menswear collection and all manner of junk food appearing in Moschino’s SS22 runway show, don’t expect edibles to go out of fashion anytime soon. @ Areish34 <> Fruit and the loom QWSTION navy hip pouch, € 70, limestone zip pack, € 275, and navy roll pack, € 295

by ROSANNA DODDS How do you solve a problem like agricultural waste? Materials science company Pangea found a good solution. In its mission to reduce global dependence on water-intensive cotton, the brand launched Frutfiber, a sustainable alternative made from banana leaves, bamboo and pineapple. These remains are usually burned or dumped in landfills, harming local ecosystems by reducing the long-term fertility of the soil. Pangaia proposes to reverse this cycle. “The aim is to promote biodiversity and regenerative agricultural systems,” explains Dr Amanda Parkes, head of innovation. The resulting collection (from £ 75) consists of simple sports pieces for men and women: loose t-shirts, easy dresses and light shorts. Unlike rough natural fabrics made from burlap, the Frutfiber collection is super soft and comes in four vibrant colors. And the experimentation doesn’t stop with bananas. “We are working to bring an entirely new material library into commercial reality,” adds Parkes. Pangaia Fruitfiber T-shirt, £ 75

More fruity experiences come from Vegea, the Milanese textile center which creates imitation leather from grapes. Pangaia collaborated with her on a pair of monochrome sneakers (£ 153) in an effort to offset the 6.5 billion liters of waste (skins, seeds and grape stems) produced each year by the wine industry. Pangaia grape leather sneakers, £ 153

For Swiss manufacturers of Bananatex, the world’s first technical fabric made entirely from banana plants, using fruit fibers, allows them to provide small farming communities with a stable income. It is also incredibly durable. Minimalist accessories brand QWSTION uses Bananatex for laptop sleeves (from € 110), backpacks (€ 275) – and now a furniture collection with the Dübendorf-based company Lehni. “We believe the future of fashion will be based on a variety of alternatives,” says co-founder / CEO Hannes Schoenegger. “Bananatex can be one of them – and will continue to contribute to a smaller ecological footprint. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/de27dafc-baf8-4cf8-bffc-4d65cd3db3de The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos