Harrisville boutique offers affordable dresses | News, Sports, Jobs





HARRISVILLE – Buying a dress for the holidays, prom, or other special occasions often forces residents of northeast Michigan to travel hundreds of miles outside of the area to spend a lot money on what they need. The Hollyhock Emporium in Harrisville is offering its services to help people avoid this by offering nearly 200 dresses for just $ 20 each. Customers can also exchange a lightly worn dress and pay only $ 10 for one of their choice. Owner Monica Spears said the store has dresses in all colors, styles, fabrics and sizes, and wants to help people who want a dress get one at an affordable price. She said it was a good way for people to get a high quality dress without having to travel far or spend too much money. “A lot of people have to drive to Saginaw just to pay between $ 300 and $ 800 for a dress they are going to wear when they get to the ball,” she said. “We have nowhere a young woman or a college student who wants to wear a dress home can go shopping and find a dress like this nearby. Most of the time you have to drive three hours or more. Spears said there are probably a lot of people who still have dresses tucked away in their closets and haven’t worn them more than once or twice. She encouraged them to bring them to the store to exchange for ones they can use now or for future occasions. Spears and her team examined the dresses and removed any that had stains, blemishes, or no longer in fashion. “These are classic elegant dresses that are on trend, which is important for students who want a dress,” Spears said. “We have removed any damaged or dated and all we have are in good condition and ready to go.” The reunion season in the area has only just begun, so Spears expects the inventory she has to begin to dwindle in the days and weeks to come. She encourages people not to wait until the last minute, so that they have more choices when they stop at the store. The Hollyhock Emporium is open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. She added that buying and reusing a previously used dress is also environmentally friendly. “They are normally worn once, then hung in the closet for years, then often end up in a landfill,” she said. “It makes more sense to let someone else use them and enjoy them. “ The Hollyhock Emporium is open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The latest news today and more in your inbox

