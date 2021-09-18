15 avant-garde men who abandon classic couture for unconventional suits

A classic costume is like Clooney always in fashion. But for every Clooney, there is a little Harry Styles must-have. So while double-breasted, pinstripe suits in black, gray and blue are timeless and will remain mainstays in the closet, today’s men are bending the rules of traditional costume to mix them up. They bring unorthodox and unconventional costumes and disrupt classic tailoring in the best possible way. Whether it’s Justin Bieber polishing a costume on the MET Gala red carpet or Ranveer Singh’s latest outing in a seemingly classic costume worn without a shirt, boys are pushing the boundaries to get more .

We take a look at some of the looks we bookmarked when we come together to have the courage to ditch the boring and go with the daring.

1. Ranveer Singh

Singh always serves a dose of dopamine with his bandage. But his latest outing saw him wearing a standard striped suit (by his standards) that received the Singh spin minus a shirt and more of a neckline. Brownie dots for the hairstyle reminiscent of schoolgirls.

2. Shawn Mendès

Big ups for Mendes, who swapped a stiff tailored suit for a roomy all-white in a relaxed fit. Worn over a tank top, the look is a nod to the classic suit but with a relaxed touch. Serving two killer looks in one week, the singer also smashed him on the red carpet at the MET Gala with his Michael Kors look. The black leather jacket and crumpled velvet pants were accented with silver jewelry and a very bare chest.

3. Harry Styles

When Harry Styles arrives on the red carpet, it’s over. At the 2021 Brit Awards, Styles rocked a retro Gucci suit with a graphic print and flared pants. The men’s bag successfully elevates the look (sorry, Joey).

4. Jim Sarbh

Sarbh favors unconventional characters and style. This look is straight out of a candy store with associated sweet hues. If you want to play with color but keep it on the DL, this is the way to go.

5. As soon as possible Rocky

Did he bring it or did he bring it? Well, he brought it. Rapper ASAP Rocky enforces WFH dress code outdoors. Business above and casual below, he pairs his boxy blazer with tailored shorts, and we can get behind this look. While her signature grandma’s beads are lacking, you can chain some for effect.

6. Justin Beiber

Beiber took an approach to couture with her choice of outfit at the MET Gala. With wide, baggy pants and a cropped blazer, the singer wore his own label, Maison Drew.

7. Ishaan Khatter

Want to wear a checkerboard? Khatters’ graphic monochrome outfit worn for GQ isn’t for the faint-hearted and risky downpours. Adding a touch of red with her shirt and accessories, this look is one of the books.

8. Timothée Chamelet

Chamelet proved his penchant for unconventional costumes, remember the pink Stella McCartney costume he wore to the premiere of Little woman? As he was stunned on the recent MET Gala red carpet, his sparkling Tom Ford suit in silver and gold at Cannes this year caught the eye of netizens.

9. Dan Lévy

On and off screen, Levy sealed his pioneering status. The Schitt’s Creek actor made an appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes in a monotone bright green-yellow Valentino couture, with sequins. The actor looked like a fresh lime pie that we want a slice of.

10. Vicky Kaushal

Dress head to toe in red like Kaushal does. Play around with textures when wearing a monotonous look, take inspiration from Kaushal, who wears his not-so-formal suit over a red knit sweater to mix it up.

11. Troye Sivan

A sleeveless suit, a belly and legs is always a suit. Ask Troye Sivan, who wore a black cropped Fendi number on the VMA red carpet. He also brought it to the MET Gala with his not-so-little black dress.

12. Joe Keery

Better known as Steve from Strange things, Keerys GQ broadcast was a game-changer. Suits lined with fur, candy pastels and bold prints, the throwback styles had every OTT element you can think of, he pulled it off like a pro.

13. Virat Kohli

When he’s not stepping off the pitch, Kohli is busy being a style icon. Dressed in a subtly printed white suit with crisp sneakers for GQ, you can take this half-formal, half-casual look for brunch.

14. Jared Leto

Still on the cutting edge, Leto took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a red checkered double-breasted Gucci suit with an embellished XL embroidered collar. He associated it with slides that mellow out in life after being confined to the house, guessed.

15. Billy Porter

You can’t talk about unorthodox without mentioning Billy Porter. The icon wore a silver spacesuit that matches VMA fashion, with strong shoulders. He took it to the next level with smoky bronze eyes to match his metallic outfit.

