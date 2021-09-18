Garment workers in America’s fashion capital can earn just $ 6 an hour. New law could change that | California

THEos Angeles is considered the center clothes manufacturing in America, employing over 40,000 people to manufacture clothing for fashion brands including Reformation, Forever 21, Charlotte Russe and Wet Seal.

But for decades, these workers have operated in a system that sees them paid per piece they build, meaning they often earn less than $ 6 an hour, according to at a university in California, Los Angeles, study less than half of the California minimum wage.

Now a new law could change that.

California lawmakers recently approved the Garment Worker Protection Act, which would eliminate the piece-rate pay system and ensure workers receive a minimum hourly wage. The bill would also expand liability for stolen wages, meaning that a brand like Charlotte Russe, for example, would share the responsibility for paying for wage theft claims filed by workers who make their clothes at factories such as those in downtown Los Angeles. Right now, these claims are being made against the factories themselves, but can languish for years before being paid, if ever they are.

Marissa Nonce, the director of the Garment Worker Center and a co-sponsor of the bill, asserts that this last part is essential, because brands have long been able to protect themselves by blaming the factories that make their clothes. Through outsourcing, they are really able to protect themselves and escape any form of legal liability for inappropriate wages, the nuncio said.

Garment workers and advocates say the current system was designed to incentivize rapid production while exploiting workers, most of whom are immigrants and women of color.

Workers like Santiago Puac, an immigrant from Guatemala who has worked in the garment industry for 17 years. Pauc works on a single-needle sewing machine, attaching zippers and tags to dresses and other small finishing details. He says it’s a job that takes a lot of skill to learn, as details like that can get complicated.

But the job only earns him 15 cents or less per coin, which means that even on very productive days, he only earns $ 75 a day.

It would be such a big change in my life, Puac told The Guardian in Spanish of the proposed law. Knowing that I could have a secure income, a set number of hours of work, and a fair wage.

The Garment Workers Protection Act has already approved the state legislature and is now awaiting the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom, who has until October to approve it.

The bill, which garment workers helped craft, would add weight to an existing law, passed in 1999, which also aimed to tackle wage theft in the industry by creating a restitution fund for claims for theft of wages to which fashion companies pay. But advocates say fashion brands have spent 20 years circumventing it by hiring subcontractors and claiming they don’t fall under its definition of a clothing manufacturer.

The law would require brands to share joint responsibility with their subcontractors for unpaid wages, other compensation, interest and penalties. Photograph: Wavebreakmedia Ltd UC103 / Alamy Stock Photo

New invoice seeks to refine this definition by requiring brands to share joint responsibility with their subcontractors for unpaid wages, other compensation, interest and penalties.

The author of the bill, the state senator Mara Elena Durazo, says he originally intended to make the brands fully responsible for the lost wages, but was later changed.

While personally I think they should be responsible for everything, this recognizes that the immediate employer would face penalties and brands would face lost wages, says Durazo.

While the California Chamber of Commerce, a business lobbying organization, called the bill a job killer, many fashion brands have spoken out in favor of the bill, saying the bill would not only help workers, but level the playing field between companies that pay for their lives. salary and those who do not.

In July, a coalition of at least 70 The fashion companies wrote an open letter to the Chamber of Commerce saying: The sustainable business community wants a level playing field, enabled by strong labor laws, because we believe it is crucial for California fashion to s flourish into the 21st century.

Senator Durazo says these business owners are often women whose brand is built on their image of environmental sustainability and cares about their employees. The nuncio said more bluntly: they don’t want to compete with the sweatshop users.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also added to the urgency of the problem. Thousands of people continued to work throughout the California shutdowns, many turning to mask making. Poor working conditions have caused many textile workers to contract the virus.

The pandemic has exposed the inequalities in our economy and rather than turning its back on these workers, now is the time to address them, says Durazo. If we want to give real meaning to the word essential workers, then let’s do so by helping them support their families.

Puac says the financial boost would help her better support her six children, most of whom still live in Guatemala. I could be more with my family, eat nutritious food, he said, adding that fashion brands should be happy that workers have more money in their pockets; they might even spend it on new clothes.

I think the brand that sells the clothes also benefits, because having a minimum wage would mean we buy more of their products. All of us who will have money because we earn the wages we deserve, we too will have money to spend.