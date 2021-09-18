Fashion
How to buy costumes like a male stylist
Welcome to our How to buy as series, where we shine a light on personalities in the fashion industry and take a closer look at how they shop with the best insider tips and tricks in mind. This week, we chat with a male stylist Ini Sebastian Ikpe on sailing the rough waters that accompany the search for the perfect suit.
The history of men’s fashion is inexplicably linked to costumes. While women’s clothing has evolved dramatically over the past 100 years, men’s clothing has retained its roots in tailored formal wear. So naturally, as a men’s stylist, understanding the intricacies of the tailoring world is a necessity. Ini Sebastian Ikpe, whose list of athlete-based clients includes Malcom Jenkins of the New Orleans Saints, Eric Murray of the Houston Texans, and Anthony Harris of the Philadelphia Eagles, is quite the expert on sewing.
Aside from the aesthetics of it all, a key part of creating the perfect look is formal or loose. “If the shoulders aren’t right, that’s not it.” An average costume becomes magical once the cut is impeccable. Ikpe teaches us his staples once you collect them, you can start experimenting. Overall, he favors a manifestation approach. “Dress for the position you want,” he says, “not the position you have. When you wear a costume, you are doing just that.”
Shop Ini’s costume choices:
Ikpe Adjustment Rules
“When it comes to fashion, the rules are meant to be broken, but when it comes to a business suit, follow these rules for success.
1. “Tap, Tap, Tap Make sure your dress pants fit your height.
2. “Never do more than double ventilation for your suit jacket.
3. “The length of your blazer should never exceed your wrist bone, and the sleeve of the shirt should be exposed to about half an inch.
4. “Never remove the seams of the jacket pockets and never use your pockets, they can easily be stretched, deforming the whole suit.
5. “Choose ‘No Break’ when it comes to your dress pants.”
With client Malcom Jenkins
Where do you buy costumes? Favorite costume brands?
“When it comes to tailoring for customers, custom is a must! My brother Ayo from OBHG Houston based takes care of me and mine, and of course I can’t forget the home team Damari based in Philadelphia. Watch out for them as they are about to make a splash in the fashion space. If guys prefer tailor-made, my brother in NY Ilbert J. Sanchez from Boy Couture is in abbreviated dialing. The Costume supply the Philadelphia team is also top notch. ”
Online or in person?
“In person! OBHG, Damari and Garcon Couture will make the trip, take your full measurements and begin the process of improving your wardrobe.”
How should your lifestyle influence your purchase?
“If your lifestyle is simple, keep your shopping simple. If your lifestyle requires you to do more, then do more.”
Client Anthony Harris
What is your choice for a first costume purchase? Foolproof colors?
“If I had to suggest a first suit to someone, it would be a straight navy blue suit with a notched lapel with flap pockets. This suit is classic and can be worn for most if not all occasions. black, navy blue, gray. Once you’re done with those colors, have fun. ”
Do you already buy costume suits on their own or just as a whole?
“Always buy the entire costume. Personally, I’m not a fan of the partings.”
Do you mix the components of a costume with other items in your wardrobe?
“Of course, that’s what makes a versatile wardrobe, the ability to wear a fitted blazer with a crisp tee, skinny jeans and sneakers. Or try a polo neck shirt, dress pants and a pair of moccasins. ”
How do you style / accessorize your costumes?
“There are so many ways to accessorize a costume; you have pocket squares and lapel pins. If your costume is personalized, change the color of the functional buttonholes on the sleeves. I’ve even seen some people wear shorts with their suits and kill it, oh and don’t be surprised to see men with chained pocket watches making a comeback. These are just a few examples of how I accessorized a costume. “
How do you choose the perfect shirt for your costume? And the shoe?
“When it comes to dress shirts for suits, you can never go wrong with a cool white dress shirt. Depending on the tie you wear, it can get a bit more complex, but for now let’s focus on the dress shirt with a wide collar and a four-handed knot It does the trick every time Shoes where to start There are so many different types of shoes for the costume The first question is what is the occasion? Based on the answer we can refine it. Here are my five best costume shoes:
- “Whole cut: In shoemaking, entire shoes are made from a single piece of crisp leather with or without a back seam.
- “Penny Loafer: A slip-on style shoe, penny loafers are defined by a tiny detail on the upper. Across the top of the shoe you will find an additional stylized piece of leather with a small cutout, which gives the shoe its name.
- “Monk’s Strap: A monk strap is a style of dress shoe without lacing, instead secured to the feet by one or more buckles and straps.
- “Oxford: An Oxford shoe is characterized by lace eyelet tabs attached under the vamp, a feature called “closed lacing.”
- “Tassel loafers: Tassel loafers are just slip-on shoes that have decorative leather laces hanging from the vamp. “
VSbind Eric Murray
Something to keep in mind regarding the body type?
“When it comes to body type, stay in your comfort zone and always have a suit on the speed dial / restraint.”
Any thoughts on cuffs and lunges?
“Lapels are different things, notch lapels are the starting cuff, once you are comfortable in a suit you can move on to the peak lapel. Depending on your chest size, you may want to make a wide point lapel, and for a more formal look, the shawl lapel is an excellent choice. The vents also double. ”
What should you keep in mind regarding a tailor? What can they do but also, what can’t they fix for you?
“The tailors are there to make a $ 400 suit look like a $ 4000 suit. It is important that you understand the basics of a costume before you take it to the tailor. Take the trouble to take her to a tailor. If your pants are too long, they should be hemmed, but depending on how you wear them, your tailor should ask you how you prefer your pants to break. There are three basic ways for men’s pants to “snap” or rest down: no break, half break, and full break. Appearance is determined by the length of the pant leg and the shape of the ankle openings. ”
Which icons are right for you?
“My first costume icon is my dad, Chef Sebastian Christopher Ikpe himself. Growing up, my dad’s closet was filled with traditional Nigerian, crusader, and traditional costumes. My dad is a big reason I love it. Fashion. My next costume icon is London’s own David Beckham. He makes the costume effortless. Last but not least, if you’re a fan of the 007 franchise, you know at least one of these names: Roger Moore, Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig. For me the 007 franchise has always embodied well-tailored suits, fast cars and what it meant to be a gentleman. I would be remiss if I didn’t give a mention. honorable to one of my favorite actors, Idris Elbe. When you wear a costume there is a level of confidence that goes with it and Idris exudes a lot of it when he wears a costume. ”
|
