Fashion at the airport: From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrities keep it casual and chic





Celebrities always put their best foot forward in fashion, even at airports. From ethnic outfits to casual clothes, they have just about it all. This week, too, a bunch of celebrities have been spotted at the airport, keeping it casual and chic. Take a look at what your celebrities were wearing this week.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday was seen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday looked lovely in a floral crop top and a pair of ripped ankle white jeans. She completed the look with white sneakers. Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone was gorgeous at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in a green ensemble with an oversized plaid blazer. She paired it with white sneakers. Disha patani Disha Patani looked sleek and sporty. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani kept her airport appearance relaxed in a white athletic cropped top and matching joggers. She tied a navy blue jacket around her waist. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan was at her best at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an all-denim look for her appearance at the airport. She wore a denim shirt over a pair of faded flared jeans. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora was seen in a sporty look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora kept it chic and sporty in an oversized black sweatshirt and black shorts. A pair of white sneakers completes the look. Prachi Desai Prachi Desai kept it classy and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Prachi Desai was seen chic as she wore a subtle pink top paired with a pair of black flared jeans. She wore a white crossbody bag and completed the look with black sneakers. Shilpa shetty Shilpa Shetty donned an ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty looked pretty in this floral ethnic ensemble. She paired the outfit with a pair of jootis. Sonal Chauhan Sonal Chauhan was seen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonal Chauhan looked stunning when she was seen wearing an oversized white jacket over a lemon yellow tank top and white tights. She completed the look with white sneakers. Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia poses for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia looked gorgeous in this olive green ensemble that she wore over a white tank top. She opted for white socks and sneakers to complete this look. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

