The 10 best Oxford shoes for men to lace up in 2021

If the idea of ​​wearing dress shoes seems foreign to you, rest assured that you are not alone these days. It’s going to take a while to get used to dressing for the office, or a wedding, or even a good date night. When the time comes, put your excuses aside and slip on some of the best Oxford shoes on the market. Of course, your shoes are just one ingredient in dressing up with refined style again, but they are still an essential part. After all, we’re talking about more than swapping out your sweatpants for something more cleaned up, after all.

The oxford shoes are different from other leather dress shoes due to the lacing design of the shoe. They are made from a closed lace system, in which eyelet tabs for the laces are sewn under the vamp (the upper part of the shoe). This gives them a stylish look and a neat finish, which means they’re perfect to wear with your best suit, tailored corduroy pants or chinos in just about any setting that requires you to wear. you clean up and put everything into action. Good pairs have the potential to break over time and mold to your feet, as do more casual sneakers. Choosing the right pair is as easy as choosing from our favorite Oxford shoes below.

Best Oxford Shoes Overall: Nordstrom Dane Cap Toe Oxfords

Good Oxford shoes should tick several boxes in quick succession, including comfort and style. It helps if those same shoes are also affordable, and Nordstrom’s Dane Cap Toe Oxfords hit that mark. With clean toe detailing and a rubber sole for added durability, these leather dress shoes are as versatile as it gets.

Best black leather oxford shoes: Magnanni Federico Oxfords

It’s hard to be more dressy than a stylish pair of black leather brogue shoes. They signal that you are serious, whether worn with a well-fitted navy blue suit or a wool blazer and plaid pants in fall and winter. This pair is practical and remarkably well made for the price.

Best Brown Leather Oxford Shoes: Florsheim Ariano Cap Toe Oxfords

Every man needs a pair of pointy brown leather dress shoes in his rotation, especially for casual style situations. This pair from Florsheim was practically designed to be dual-use with beige chinos or even slim blue jeans in the office.

Best Investment Grade Oxford Shoes: Church’s Polished Leather Oxford Shoes

Church’s has been one of the most trusted manufacturers of men’s dress shoes for decades, with a tradition of unmatched quality and excellence. This makes these shoes more expensive than average, but the materials are top notch and the design and craftsmanship is next level to say the least. Wear them with pride as often as you can.

Best plain-toe oxford shoes: BOSS Eastside plain-toe oxford shoes

There’s nothing quite like a clean pair of dress shoes, at least as far as we’re concerned. This clean design pair goes well with a plaid or striped suit, to better let your ensemble really speak for itself.

Best Custom Made Oxford Shoes: Beckett Simonon Dean Oxfords

Finding an affordable pair of dress shoes made just for you is a tall order these days, but not with Beckett Simonon. They use full grain calfskin and a process that keeps you up to date every step of the way as your shoes are made with exceptional care and style. They are made to wear out, not wear out.

Other Oxford Shoes We Love

Kingsman + George Cleverley Leather Oxford Shoes

For a remarkably sharp style rivaling that of the British spies of the Kingsman movie universe, grab these polished and ultra-sleek black Oxford shoes. These are the perfect Oxford shoes to wear for your most formal occasions.

Dylan Gray Fortuno Lace Up Oxfords

From burnished leather to the beautiful cognac color, these Oxford shoes will provide a stark contrast to any tailored look or business casual ensemble. You can even wear them with natural selvedge denim for a high-low style.

Thursday Boots Broadway Oxford Dress Shoes

Yes, the makers of your favorite leather boots have entered the dress shoe market. These eye-catching brogue shoes are perfect to pair with an autumn or winter wool suit in particular, but you can also wear them with a light khaki cotton suit in warmer weather.

Chelsea Edward Green Pointed-Toe Oxford Shoes

These crazy-worthy leather shoes are as well made as any you’ll find on the market, guaranteed. If you’re only buying one pair of dress shoes to wear with almost everything (other than black tie events), you’d do very well to get yourself these beautifully designed lace-up dress shoes.

