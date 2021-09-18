The brave lose a stupid game in a stupid way, 6-5

I’m not sure how to wrap this up, so I’ll say it: The 2021 Atlanta Braves were defeated Friday night (or Saturday morning) in 11 innings by a bat-flying sacrifice from former comrade Kevin Gausman. . Yes, Kevin Gausman, who was at bat because the Giants were not in a position to play. They came back to the top of the ninth thanks to a three-run homer from Travis dArnaud, had to play by the stupid extra-inning rules still in place for some reason because Will Smith gave up a two-out, two-stroke homerun. . in Donovan Solano, survived a potential late-game situation in the tenth, only to lose to the combination of Kevin Gausman and Jacob Webb who aired a pickup pitch to second base. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a good team somewhere on this list, but they’re pretty good at hiding behind substantial dunes of really dumb stuff.

Now that you know the basics, I guess we can talk about the game as it happened. The Braves actually took an early two-point lead against Logan Webb, as a two-man rally paid off. Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley both scored singles, and Adam Duvall hit a weak flare that landed right in right field and bounced off the wall, scoring them both. The problem was, Ian Anderson immediately returned those runs, hitting a teeing ground, then ceding a clear homerun to Brandon Belt. Anderson had a bizarre exit, suited to this bizarre game, in which he went from dominant to horribly erratic, often in the span of a single round. It’s unclear exactly what torments him, but even after a decent outing against the Marlins, he hasn’t returned to where he was.

Things only got worse for Anderson and the Braves late in the second, as Brandon Crawford fired a high fastball and hit it to the left for a solo shot into the opposite field. In the fourth, it was LaMonte Wades’ turn to add to his tally, as he led that frame by filing a 2-0 suspended change for a solo shot. After that the game was pretty quiet for a while. A walk with two strikeouts followed by a chased double from Anderson, but AJ Minter struck out Crawford to keep the lead at two. Anderson finished with seven strikeouts on just two walks, but allowed four runs on three longballs in 5 2 3 sleeves. Webb finished strong, throwing six scoreless frames after his first two runs, gutting the Braves overall with nine strikeouts and zero walks. Chris Martin and Sean Newcomb threw scoreless frames in relief, while the Braves were beaten 1-2-3 by Dominic Leone in the eighth.

It set up the ninth, with Tyler Rogers on the side … and something amazing happened. Riley started the round with a hard hit single. Duvall followed with one of his own. Eddie Rosario also lined up hard, but straight to an infielder, for the first out. Next was Travis d’Arnaud, and somehow, after allowing four homers and leading most of the game … the Braves leading?

The Braves didn’t get anything else from Rogers, but all they had to do was get three strikeouts not to lose a standings game to the Phillies. They do not have. Will Smith came for his first appearance at his old playground. It didn’t go well. Or, well, he did, until he didn’t. First of all, Smith had a pop-out. Then he struck out Wilmer Flores on a home failure. He was ahead, 0-2, over Donovan Solano, who has just been activated from the injured list. Then he threw up a fifth straight cursor, the only one in the streak that was anywhere near the zone… and he crashed into the left corner of the field for a solo equalizer homerun. Look, I appreciate Will Smith’s unwavering dedication to making sure every Braves fan understands how reckless it is to spend real assets on relievers, but man stop it. Seriously. Smith also nearly ended the game by giving Curt Casali a home run, but it looped foul and he pulled it out.

So if that wasn’t crazy enough for you, the Braves and Giants now had to deal with the ridiculous spectacle that we currently call extra innings. The Braves didn’t score early in the 10th against Tony Watson, even though Freddie Freeman shot a two-out ball that was caught on the left center warning lane. Tyler Matzek then gave them another chance to win it by throwing a scoreless and dramatic 10th: Matzek took Belt out, intentionally made Buster Posey walk, got a forced second strike, intentionally made Kris Bryant walk, a ran the count all the way to Crawford, then eventually got him to hit hard ground to bypass the third out.

At 11, the Braves failed to score against Camilo Doval despite hitting two more balls with decent chances of scoring a point: Riley hit a strong (100 mph, hitting probability 0.570) but straight to the third goal, and Rosario finished the round on his own .360 hit probability pitch. Which took us to the crazy lower half of the 11th.

It started (and ended) with Jacob Webb, who has had a pretty miserable run in extra innings this season. That too was unfortunate, as Webb started the frame trying to take the gift runner off at second and fail miserably, allowing the winning run to move to third. This led to an intentional walk, followed by a shallow fly that did not provoke in advance, then another intentional walk to bring the pitchers up. Players out of position, the Giants had Kevin Gausman at bat for Doval. Webb edged Gausman 1-2, but then missed with a fastball, then missed with a change. I was shocked that Gausman actually swung the field 3-2, but he hit it 256 feet to the right, and Crawford was able to score and score before Joc Pedersons sent home.

It was a baseball game. It was fun for a little while. Hope you enjoyed staying awake to watch 2021 Atlanta Braves baseball. There will be more tomorrow as the Braves try to protect what is now a two-game lead in the division.