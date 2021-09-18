Summary of entertainment news: ‘Worn Out’ – Dutch museum discovers Van Gogh drawing of tired old man; HBO Max cuts prices in limited supply as streaming wars escalate and more





Below is a summary of the current entertainment briefs. “Worn Out” – Dutch museum finds Van Gogh drawing of tired old man A Dutch museum on Thursday unveiled a hitherto unknown work by Vincent van Gogh – a study for one of his best-known drawings, “Worn Out” – in which an old man sits in a chair with his head in the eyes. hands. Van Gogh “was really interested in the ordinary person, he also sought to express his emotions,” said the director of the Van Gogh museum, Emilie Gordenker. ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ tops pandemic era Emmy Awards Television may have been what helped people get through the lockdowns and quarantines of the past year, but the Emmy Awards themselves just don’t seem to be taking a break. Forced for a second year to ditch the traditional mass gathering of celebrities and executives, Cedric the Entertainer will host a scaled-down show in Los Angeles on Sunday that has been moved to an outdoor tent due to concerns about the Delta variant. Naomi Campbell named Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Global Ambassador British model Naomi Campbell joins the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) international development charity as a global ambassador to support young leaders. The trust, founded in 2018, supports young people pushing for change in their communities in sectors such as health, environment and education. Colorful catwalks return to London Hybrid Fashion Week A hybrid London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, with a mix of digital presentations and the event’s first in-person shows in a year. The international press and shoppers were back to watch the catwalk presentations, including presentations by menswear designer and choreographer Saul Nash and Turkish-born Bora Aksu. Soviet chess legend sues Netflix for ‘sexist’ line on Queen’s Gambit The world’s first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, has filed a $ 5 million libel claim against Netflix for a line from her series “The Queen’s Gambit” that her lawyers believe is false and sexist. The 80-year-old Soviet chess icon, a heroine in her South Caucasian hometown of Georgia, was described in the last episode of the series as a champion who had “never faced men”. Keira Knightley braves apocalyptic Christmas in “Silent Night” Keira Knightley stars in the not-so-pleasant Christmas movie “Silent Night,” about a group of friends meeting for the holidays and blissfully ignoring an impending doomsday. Located in the English countryside, the friends eat, drink, sing and dance to enjoy their last Christmas, knowing that everyone will die the next day. Elton John postpones European tour due to hip pain Elton John has postponed his European “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour until 2023 due to hip problems. The 74-year-old British singer said he was advised to undergo surgery as soon as possible. Former R. Kelly assistant testifies to singer’s sexual activity, “letter of apology” A former assistant to R. Kelly said on Friday she had seen him once engage in sexual activity with one of the women he is accused of abusing, as prosecutors neared the end of the presentation of their sex trafficking case against the R&B singer. On day 18 of testimony at Kelly’s trial in Brooklyn federal court, Cheryl Mack, the mother of music producer London on da Track, said she saw the woman start massaging Kelly backstage at a Connecticut concert where it was happening. HBO Max cuts prices in limited supply as streaming wars escalate AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service cut subscription fees in half as part of limited-time offer to attract millions of subscribers lost after dropping Amazon.com Inc’s Prime video channels The limited-time promotional offer of $ 7.49 per month – up to six months – is available until September 26 for users who accessed HBO through Prime video channels as well as all HBO Max subscribers. , new and old, the company said on Friday. Sotheby’s to auction rare first edition of the US Constitution An extremely rare first official printed edition of the U.S. Constitution will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in mid-November, the auction house announced on Friday. Announcing the upcoming sale of the document on the 234th anniversary of its signing by delegates to the Constitutional Convention, Sotheby’s estimated its value between $ 15 million and $ 20 million. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

