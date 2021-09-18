Queen Letizia turns heads in a waist-high leather dress for a royal outing



















September 18, 2021



Jenni McKnight Queen Letizia of Spain looked sensational in a tight leather dress as she attended the science monologue competition final in Spain on Friday

Queen Letizia of Spain recycled one of her boldest looks on Friday – and we’re here for it! The sleek monarch looked stunning for an appearance at the final of the science monologue competition in Spain, cradling a dreamy leather dress at the waist. RELATED: Queen Letizia Stuns in Sophisticated Bodycon Dress Letizia stepped out in her shiny midi from & Other Stories, which features wide short sleeves, a loose silhouette and is gathered at the waist with a duo D-ring belt. Loading the player … WATCH: The breathtaking evolution of Queen Letizia’s style To give the illusion of longer legs, she added a pair of nude pointed toe and glazed leather pumps from Prada, which also appear to be the same pair she rocked the outfit with the first time she was wearing it. ‘within reach. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she wore a delicate pair of hoops and her long brown locks pulled back into a low ponytail with a center parting. Her makeup was also subtle, keeping her skin cool and dewy with a soft smoky eye so as not to distract from her head-turning dress. SEE: Queen Letizia sends royal fans wild in skin-tight bodycon dress MORE: Queen Letizia’s Bodycon Wrap Dress Is So Striking Queen Letizia looked sensational in her avant-garde leather dress Letizia first wore the dress at the opening of ARCO, a contemporary art fair in Madrid, in February 2019. Styling the outfit in a way very similar to her recent outing, she wore it with a black clutch and nude pumps. The only real difference is that she wore her hair in a slick side parting and pulled the rest into a bouncy low ponytail. SIMILAR SHOP: Leather belted midi shirt dress, £ 250, MRS BUY NOW Sadly, Letizia’s exact dress is no longer available, but & Other Stories has an equally stunning, button-up mid-length leather dress with a relaxed silhouette, wide medium sleeves and an accentuated waist. Marks and Spencer also has a similar design with their striking midi leather shirt dress, which features a classic collar, button closure and matching belt for a flattering waist. Casual buttoned leather midi dress, £ 299, & other stories BUY NOW Since returning to the public eye last week, the mum-of-two has wowed royal fans in several very chic outfits, including a statement navy pencil dress BOSS, which she wore with fuchsia croc-effect slingback pumps by Carolina Herrera and a thin black belt. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

