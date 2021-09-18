Sportswear companies are constantly competing to manufacture the most innovative performance fabrics, prioritizing properties such as moisture wicking, breathability and stretch. But the truth is, they can’t compete with the natures performance fabric, which is wool. Wool is naturally odor resistant, thermoregulatory and elastic. Wool can be used for everything from sweatpants to suits, but the most classic use of wool is in making knits. That’s why, as the weather gets colder (gradually), it’s time to stock up on the best woolen sweaters for men.

Wool is made from the shorn fibers of animals, mainly sheep, but also goats, alpacas, and other animals, which is why wool can vary widely. Lambswool is quite different from mohair, which is different from merino. You can find stylish sweaters made from any of these materials (and more), which is why it’s worth breaking down a few key types of wool.

Cashmere comes from goats, and it’s known to be soft and durable, and it’s light but warm.

Merino is insulating and less irritating than other types of wool, making it one of the most popular options not only for knits, but socks, sportswear and other items.

Lamb’s wool comes from lambs, which are young sheep. It is softer and less irritating than other forms of wool.

Shetland wool comes from sheep in the Shetland Islands of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that this wool is particularly warm.

The wool of other animals includes the camel, alpaca and angora, which comes from the rabbit (not to be confused with the wool of angora goats). We’ve rounded up some of the best yarns men sweaters, ranging from dressy crewnecks you can wear to work, to trippy cardigans to make a fashion statement.

1. Patagonia Men’s Recycled Cashmere Hoodie

Patagonia doesn’t just make clothes for the outdoors, the brand also makes clothes that respect the outdoors. This sweater is made from recycled cashmere, helping to limit the environmental impact of its manufacture. It’s also a higher version of the classic hoodie, but it’s just as comfortable.

The story continues

woolen sweater



Buy: Patagonia Wool Sweater $ 249.00

2. The Ribbed Crew Vince Raglan

ON SALE

The term high staple is used a lot (okay, too much), but Vince is especially good at creating relaxed staples that are still put together enough for a first date. This crew neck sweater is made from a wool and cashmere blend and features relaxed details like a ribbed texture and raglan sleeves.

woolen sweater



Buy: Vince wool sweater $ 198.00

3. Uniqlo Men’s Merino Wool Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Partly sweater, part polo, this Merino wool knit from Uniqlo is a stylish alternative to standard cotton pique polo shirts. It is made from 100% merino wool and comes in several basic colors like navy blue, brown and heather gray. It has a three button placket on the front. It can be dressed up with a suit or relaxed with faded blue jeans.

woolen sweater



Buy: Uniqlo Merino Wool Knitted Polo Shirt $ 39.90

4. Awake NY pink mohair ombré cardigan

Once considered decent and bordering on dusty, cardigans have recently seen a resurgence, with quirky colors, chunky fabrics, and eye-catching patterns beating thin, dressy cardigans. This number from Awake NY is the perfect example, it’s crafted from fuzzy mohair, has a slightly oversized fit and a standout rose ombre design.

woolen sweater



Buy: Awake NY wool sweater $ 215.00

5. LL Bean Men’s Heritage Sweater

This LL Bean sweater is inspired by traditional Norwegian sweaters and is also made in Norway. It has a white bird pattern on a blue background, which makes it a more interesting option than your standard plain navy blue sweater.

woolen sweater



Buy: LL Bean Wool Sweater $ 179.00

6. Todd Snyder Merino Waffle Crewneck Sweater

The Todd Snyders merino wool sweater is a great lightweight option that can also be maintained in the colder months. It is made from premium Italian merino and this crew neck is knitted in an embossed pattern, adding a nice texture to the sweater.

woolen sweater



Buy: Todd Snyder Wool Sweater $ 198.00

7. Jamiesons of Shetland Cardigan

Shetland wool has gone global, but sometimes it’s best to stick with tradition. Jamiesons of Shetland has been in the wool business since 1893. This cardigan is made in Scotland from virgin wool and has brown leather buttons on the front. Jamiesons is also known for selling knitting kits, so you can even make your own sweater if you prefer.

woolen sweater



Buy: Jamiesons of Shetland Jumper $ 155.00

8. Tom Ford ribbed cashmere cardigan

Regular cashmere is just not luxurious enough for you? Tom Ford supports you. This predictable and decadent cardigan from the king of American luxury has a ribbed texture and a comfy shawl collar. The neutral looks great, but was quite sensitive to the pink.

woolen sweater



Buy: Tom Ford Wool Sweater $ 2,590.00

9. Polo Ralph Lauren cotton and cashmere cricket sweater

Looking for something a little more preppy? Who better to turn to than Ralph Lauren? This cricket sweater is made from a blend of cotton and cashmere for extra softness and breathability. It has a deep V in a contrasting stripe pattern, which can be worn with a button down if you prefer to keep it classic. Or, if you’re more adventurous, opt for a low ribbed tank top under the sweater for a more casual look.

woolen sweater



Buy: Ralph Lauren Pullover $ 348.00

Do you like what you see? follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and must-see offers you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY

The best of SPY