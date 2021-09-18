North Medford scores first win in dramatic fashion – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

Sherwood’s late training came to a halt to give Nathan Chin first win as Black Tornado head coach

Never a doubt.

At least, that’s what the North Medford High football team was thinking after scoring a spectacular 28-21 victory over Sherwood at Spiegelberg Stadium on Friday night.

The Black Tornado saw their lead shrink from 28-7 at the start of the fourth quarter to 28-21 and Sherwood was fortunate enough to tie the game with a final drive.

Sherwood started at his own 25 and began chipping away at the North defense, which was also whistled for a personal foul penalty, spotting the Bowmen an extra 15 yards. But as Sherwood drove inside the North 25, the clock started ticking against the heavy team and the Black Tornado tightened.

As time slipped under 40 seconds, Sherwood quarterback Bjorn Bergstrom came back from the 13-yard line and started to take off, until he was met by second defensive lineman Terrel Kim. , who tackled Bergstrom and dropped the ball.

Although Sherwood was able to recover, he only had time for one last play, an incomplete pass into the end zone when time ran out. A flag on the play briefly delayed Norths’ celebration, but once the referee signaled it was against Sherwood, the home team stormed the pitch.

I never really doubted we were going to win, said senior Bryce Dyer, who caught two touchdowns from senior quarterback Mason Warren, the second giving North a three-goal advantage late in the third quarter. I have always had confidence in our defense. I knew that if our defense let down, our offense would pick us up too. I never really doubted. I knew we were fighting whatever we threw against us and I knew we would win this game.

In the win, North also won his first for head coach Nathan Chin, who was sprayed with a Gatorade cooler by his players for good measure. Chin, however, was quick to turn away from himself and talk about what his team had just been through.

You go through adversity as a team, and if you can go through that and come out on the right side, you learn a lot, said Chin. I’m super proud of them to just be able to stay calm … and to be able to take the win, not to start pointing fingers. We came together rather than apart.

The Black Tornado started the game at a fast pace, mixing up the runs of Ty Pugliano, Warren hitting AJ Pugliano for a 34-yard gain and then Dyer for a 5-yard score.

Sherwoods Seth Glenn tied the game on a 4-yard run, but North started to distance himself after that.

On the next drive, Warren hit AJ Pugliano with a 50 yard strike down the middle and the second passed the defense to the end zone.

Then in his last halftime practice, Ty Pugliano smashed a 71-yard rushing touchdown to give North a 21-7 lead before halftime.

Ty Pugliano had 13 carries for 140 yards, while AJ Pugliano had four catches for 111 yards and Dyer added four catches and 53 yards.

The offense was excellent throughout the game. Of course, we haven’t scored as many points, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t playing as well, Dyer said. In the first half, Ty broke this big run which was huge before half-time.

With Dyer adding his second score with 3:32 left in the third quarter on an 18-yard twist grip thanks to a pass from Warren, the Black Tornado threatened to walk away for good. Sherwood thought the opposite.

The Bowmens Wing-T offense, relying heavily on Glenn and Nolan Scott, made up seven straight points on their next possession. Facing a 4th and 1 from North 29, Glenn bounced off the outside and found the end zone, reducing the North’s lead to 28-14.

Sherwood then delivered a near-perfect kick and got a quick Glenn score, his third set up by a 24-yard connection between Bergstrom and wide receiver Oliver Fisher.

North came back to his bread and butter with Warren hitting Dyer and AJ Pugliano on back-to-back passes for 50 yards. But the reader stalled at Sherwood’s 20-yard line. North attempted a false pass to the basket, which Sherwood sniffed easily, giving the Bowmen one final practice.

In the end, the Norths defense made the necessary save for a situation the head coach told his team to prepare for earlier in the game.

I tell the kids that we have the best football ahead of us, in that we have to keep improving, said Chin. You’ve seen some good flashes of things we can do. If we continue to build on those, which I know we will, I know they will come out and have a great workout on Monday and will continue to move forward well.

Sherwood7001421

North1477028

N Dyer 5 pass from Warren (Dominguez kick)

S Glenn 4 run (Rieger kick)

N A. Pugliano 50 pass from Warren (kick from Dominguez)

N T. Pugliano 71 run (Dominguez kick)

N Dyer 18 pass from Warren (Dominguez kick)

S Glenn 29 run (Rieger kick)

S Glenn 3 run (Rieger kick)

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneNorth Medford Bryce Dyer walks through Sherwood’s defense for a 5-yard score during the 1st quarter on Friday at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford.

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneNorth Medford Hudson Greisen and the Tornado defense stop Sherwood’s Nolan Scott for a loss.

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneNorth Medford’s Ty Pugliano edges Sherwood’s defense for a score in the second quarter.

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneNorth Medford’s Ty Pugliano sprints Sherwood’s defense for a score in the 2nd quarter.

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneNorth Medford’s AJ Pugliano secures the ball catching a 50-yard score in the 1st quarter.

Andy Atkinson / Mail Tribune North Medford’s AJ Pugliano head to the end zone after capturing a 1st quarter capture.