Bosses tear up pre-Covid rules to appease workers when they return to office

This March, office workers went from pencil skirts and tailored suits overnight to letting it all hang out in leggings and jogging bottoms. And they’re in no rush to go back to the styles of yesteryear.

When retailers rushed to meet growing consumer demand for loungewear, they weren’t prepared for the fact that formal workwear could definitely be out of fashion. But today, 18 months later, comfort is king, and brands are banking on the reign of elasticated belts and fleece fabrics being long.

Marks & Spencer recently announced that it stop selling costumes in more than half of its 254 largest stores, explaining: Covid accelerated the trend for more casual clothing that was already underway.

Sales of formal wear at M&S ​​fell 15% online and 72% in-store in the 12 months to April 2021, while sales of casual wear climbed by nearly two-thirds.

The Mainstreet mainstay is so convinced that consumers will continue to look for more comfortable styles in the long run that he now has a section dedicated to loungewear. And earlier this week, Primark owner ABF revealed that the popularity of comfortable living has endured beyond lockdown, with cycling leggings and shorts seeing strong sales throughout the summer.

Menswear specialist Charles Tyrwhitt is best known for his dress shirts and, before Covid, served as a one-stop-shop for men across the business looking to dress up and start.

At the time, formal wear made up around 80% of the company’s sales, with casual wear making up the remaining 20%, says company founder Nick Wheeler: When Covid arrived, everyone quit to buy them. We thought Crikey, what does the future look like?

Judging by the company’s sales figures, the future looks much brighter. Sales of casual shirts in the past four weeks have been more than double those of the same period in 2019, while one of the best-selling retailers before Covid, an entry-level 250 suit is no longer available. the more fun it once was.

Overall, costume sales have increased slightly, but customers are opting for high-end options, to be worn every now and then rather than wearing them day in and day out, according to Wheeler.

If they wear a costume less often and not a school uniform every day, they want better quality. Luxury suits in English and Italian fabric are the engine of growth, he says.

Formal wear aside, consumer preferences couldn’t be clearer: office workers buy casual wear and, as the Primarks leggings sales boom indicates, whether there is a bit of a stretch in these clothes is even better.

Charles Tyrwhitt has changed some of the pants and shorts in its spring / summer 2022 range accordingly, which will even feature slightly elasticated belts.

A bit like a swimsuit, Wheeler adds. Were really looking to make the clothes more comfortable.

Sainsburys’ clothing arm of Tu saw a similar drop in formal wear sales extending beyond this year’s nationwide lockdown, while casual wear sales remained strong.

Online, Tu saw a 53% reduction in women’s clothing last week compared to the same week in 2020, when some organizations launched campaigns to bring staff back to the office.

Meanwhile, dress sales increased 168 percent from the same period last year.

As many UK workers return to the office, our sales and research figures suggest that comfortable yet stylish clothing is here to stay, whether at home or in the office, says Melanie Fieldsend, Head of Apparel Purchasing for women at Tus.

With hybrid work likely to remain, many consumers will want to avoid making separate purchases to wear at home and in the office, Fieldsend believes. Instead, she predicts, they’ll choose clothes that offer both functionality and style and that can be easily worn in both settings.

The brand has also seen an increase in searches for pajamas, slippers and dressing gowns. It’s typical of fall, but, says Fieldsend, it also suggests that our love of loungewear isn’t going anywhere.

Many employers are overhauling their office dress codes to allow for more casual attire in the workplace, according to Kate Palmer, director of human resources advice and counseling at the Peninsula employment law firm.

While more and more corporate employers are unlikely to look sympathetically at staff who show up with jeans and a hoodie, there has been a shift towards jackets, pants and skirts. elegant instead of traditional tailoring, and making ties optional, says Palmer.

It depends on the culture a company is trying to create, the impression it wants to give [clients], but also the commitment of the staff, she said. People have gotten used to casual attire while working from home. It makes them more relaxed and shows a bit more of who they are.

There are inevitably employers who are determined to maintain the atmosphere and frame of mind that they believe formal clothing inspires in staff and visitors. But, with a large number of people looking to change jobs in what is currently a candidate market, relaxing dress code policies is an inexpensive and creative way to attract and retain staff, a no-brainer. , says Palmer.

Wheeler puts it this way: in the old days there were rules because there always had been and people never really questioned them.

People suddenly woke up [and asked]: Why should I be uncomfortable at work?

