‘Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt gears up for red carpet debut – The Hollywood Reporter

When actor, screenwriter and producer Brendan Hunt was helping get Ted lasso from the ground, red carpets never crossed his mind. “We really hadn’t imagined a world where it would be some sort of success. We thought it was pretty good, but we’ve all had shows that we really liked and suddenly hear canceled, ”he says. “So the idea of ​​step-and-repeat wasn’t something I was repeating.”

Hunt first developed the pilot in 2018 with star Jason Sudeikis and fellow series creators Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence after years of starring in movie roles like “Sketchy Dude” and “Bar Freak”. The actor and Sudeikis met in the ’90s on the comedy club circuit and kept in touch as Hunt traveled to Amsterdam to write and perform with improv troupe Boom Chicago, with Sudeikis joining them from time to time. in time.

Of his new success as a coach on the Apple TV + series, Hunt says, “It’s so cool to have a job, you know, first and foremost. This job combines everything I would like ”including football,“ what I’m a fanatic of ”.

Hunt says he’s touched that the upbeat series has clearly struck a chord in the COVID-19 era. “One really cool thing that we’re seeing on Twitter now, all over the country, [are] teachers put up “believe” signs in their classrooms [like the touchstone in the Lasso locker room], “he said.” If our yuck and songs are doing these kids any good, that’s great. “

And now, Hunt is nominated for four Emmy Awards this year for the various hats he wears with the series – out of the astonishing 20 names in the series. And on a recent night out, he was in a London West Hollywood suite in Beverly Hills, considering an array of evening outfit options brought together by THR Menswear editor Andrew Weitz (also founder of executive wardrobe consultancy The Weitz Effect).

Unable to attend in person, Weitz was called to Zoom while his partner Neda Rouhani arranged the fitting, with a tailor also ready.

Hunt’s alternate look includes Tom Ford’s brushed velvet patterned tuxedo jacket, $ 5,040; “O’Connor” black wool tuxedo pants, $ 1,350; and silk bow tie, $ 230; all at Tom Ford, Beverly Hills. White cotton tuxedo shirt with pique bib, $ 575, at Ermenegildo Zegna, Beverly Hills. Purple Label Sterling Silver and Enamel Hexagonal Stud and Cufflink Set, $ 595, at Ralph Lauren, Beverly Hills.

Photographed by Austin Hargrave

Among the choices offered, Hunt opted for two luxurious looks. The first was a Brioni tuxedo with a Venetian blue-green plaid weave in a silk so shiny it almost shone. The geometric pattern was painstakingly crafted with a vintage loom from 1960 by the Italian clothier. An almost decadent silk formal shirt in a complementary aqua hue completed the look, along with black tuxedo pants, a velvet bow tie, and velvet slippers.

“We’re seeing more and more tuxedos with unusual colors and patterns,” Weitz explains, “and these are guys expressing more personality. The Brioni jacket is also double-breasted, a gentlemanly style that is making a comeback. “In the 90s, we saw it a lot,” says Weitz. “Now double-breasted is back and, while not everyone’s first choice, it can create a strong presence. “

Hunt also adopted a second, more assertive offering: a Tom Ford tuxedo jacket in a bright red crushed velvet. It is somewhat reminiscent of the days of Carnaby Street in the city where Ted lasso is set. Black and white accents put the platform in the spotlight – a crisp cotton evening shirt, tuxedo pants, a satin bow tie and an exquisite pair of patent leather loafers from British shoemaker John Lobb.

The jacket, from Ford’s self-proclaimed “badass” Fall 21 collection, fits perfectly with what Weitz says he advises his senior executive clientele. “I want to show them that they can take risks and that a look like this is appropriate for their age. This is not about a trendy moment for your 25 year old, but also about what the style of the modern and mature man is.

The day after filming, Hunt chatted with THR to share his tongue-in-cheek take on his style excursion.

You looked pretty sharp last night, and I understand the blue-green tuxedo was especially favorite.

You know, I already did a short film with Kay Cannon. It was in a gynecologist’s office and I was his nurse in a hospital gown. At one point Kay, who is prone to compliments, she’s a very nice lady, stopped dead in his tracks and said, “Brendan, this is your color. No one has told me that before or since. So whenever I can wear something close to the colors of the scrubs, what that aqua was last night – but a fancy version – I do.

Accessories for the Emmy party: Exotic Stone cufflinks by David Yurman in sterling silver with black onyx; $ 495, davidyurman.com; and velvet “Lido” slippers (seen above on Hunt); $ 695, at Ermenegildo Zegna, Beverly Hills.

Shoes, cufflinks: courtesy of the brand

Will the Emmys be one of your first big red carpets?

We got one for the [second-season] first in this brief window between high vaccination rates and the incoming delta, and that was my one and only. I missed the opportunity to make one before, when I had a line in Horrible Bosses 2. I was at the premiere at [TCL] Chinese [Theatre] and the people in the movie are walking around and having their picture taken and I’m like, “I’m not supposed to be in that line.” And then afterwards, my manager said to me: “How did the photos go? I said, “What pictures? That’s how much of a hay I was with that thing.

I heard you say last night that you were planning a little styling touch for the Emmy night.

I don’t know if that will come to pass, but what I hope to do with my outfit is honor the English of our show, and on top of that, if they allow me, try to represent AFC Richmond.

You also work with a stylist for the Emmys, the very talented Jenny Ricker. Is this your first time working with a stylist?

This time since the nominations went out is my first time, and it’s pretty fun to have someone with a keen eye to guide you. We were in London when the SAG nominations came out, and Jackie Levy, our amazing costume designer on the show, volunteered to help me out. [for the pretaped awards show]. It was the first time someone gave me a bunch of options. Gucci! Paul Smith! I love it! You discover that it is not just names; this stuff looks pretty good once it’s on you.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in the September 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.