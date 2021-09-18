Why is the fashion in Hacks so good? Jean Smart has an aversion to kitten heels

It was Jean Smarts’ world and everyone lived there. Although the actress has been working since the 1980s, she is definitely having a time this year. On Sunday, she was double nominated for the 2021 Emmy Awards thanks to her simultaneous and critically acclaimed performances in HBO’s limited series Mare of Easttown and comedy series Hacks.

The latter is why were here.

Smart plays Deborah Vance, a legendary Joan Rivers-style comedian, who is pushed out of her iconic Las Vegas residence and in need of a refresh. She forms an unlikely and hilarious partnership with a young writer titled, who is desperate for a job.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder star in Hacks. – Credit: Anne Marie Fox / HBO Max

And if you think that a 70-year-old stand-up comedian, constant QVC, antique collector can’t have style, think again. It’s a low-key fashion show for the ages. Vances’ looks are filled with Vegas glamor, diva energy, elegance and richness. The best part? Smart tapped her own closet for some of her character looks.

Our first encounter with the sneaky and quick-witted Deborah takes place in a rear view of the comedian on stage, dressed in a multi-colored sequined feather duster and sparkly pants. She leaves the stage and takes off her high heels like a queen.

Here, costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager discussed the sets behind Smarts Deborah Vance.

While many have compared Jean Smarts Deborah Vance to Joan Rivers, what was your inspiration?

Jean had just finished Mare of Easttown when she started and she was such a different character. Jean really dived head first into a very glamorous sort of person. We wanted it to have its own entity. There was a lot of thought and discussion between Jean and me. For example, many actresses of this generation wore skirts or dresses. And for the most part, she always wore pants on stage, which was a conscious choice. She has a lot of money and she has very good taste. She leaned slightly upwards, but we hopefully followed the line of believable instead of being a caricature of a middle-aged woman in Las Vega.s.

Speaking of Las Vegas, how did you honor the campy and kitsch atmosphere without going overboard?

It was difficult at first. As soon as you put glitter on your body, it sends a certain signal, doesn’t it? So, even though she wore sequins, her silhouettes were still quite classic and clean. For me it was a good balance because I didn’t want to make it cartoonish or cliché.

In one of the final scenes of the Season 1 finale, Deborah must choose between a pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos or a comfortable shoe. Regarding his shoes, what did you lean towards?

It was written in the script, but she loves high heels. Jean actually has an aversion to a kitten heel. For some reason, she just thinks it’s not a pretty heel. So we would make a heel of about 3 inches with an open toe or some kind of cutout. We had a large collection and a lot of the shoes were jeans.

Jean Smart is nominated for Leading Actress in the Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards for her role in Hacks. – Credit: courtesy of HBO Max

What was your favorite look of the season?

The black cocktail dress she wore to her DJ daughter’s birthday party. Even though it was DJ party, there’s a part of Deborah that always wants attention. She doesn’t want to share the limelight too much. I took a Maggie London dress, cut the top part of it, and added this chiffon high neck detail. And then we changed the back of it a bit. So I took a dress that just had a beautiful shape and embellished it to make it special. A lot of people have really responded to this dress, and that’s the magic of a good tailor.

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance. – Credit: courtesy of HBO Max

