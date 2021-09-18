GMA’s Ginger Zee bodycon dress belongs to the Flintstones – and we love it!



















Good Morning America wowed fans with her appearance in a bodycon dress that looked straight out of Wilma Flintstone's wardrobe

Yabadabadooo !! Ginger Zee proved she has style and a good sense of humor to go with it when she laughed at herself wearing her latest head-turning outfit. The popular GMA meteorologist pulled off the cutest look on morning TV when she wore a dress that it looked like it had come straight out of Wilma Flintstone’s wardrobe. MORE: Ginger Zee is turning heads with never-before-seen high school photos Ginger looked amazing in the sleeveless, form-fitting number that even she compared to the popular cartoon character. Loading the player … WATCH: Ginger Zee’s family moments in a very special reunion She shared a snapshot on Instagram and wrote: “Still amazed at how long I left my manicure without removing the paint… Wilma Flintstone dress paired with chipped nails. Happy Friday photo & makeup: @fairweatherfaces hair: @msmerylin. “ MORE: Ginger Zee Performs Awesome Yoga Moves in Bikini Top and Shorts SEE: Ginger Zee’s Sensational Faux-Leather Dress Gets Husband Ben Aaron’s Best Reaction Her fans loved the look and commented: “Love this dress especially on you !! It got me doing a double take, I love it so much! Gorgeous”, and another added: “Wilma does was not a science goddess, and you look beautiful. “ Ginger’s dress has been compared to Wilma Flintstone Ginger is no stranger to fashion statements that make you envy and recently revealed that she often praises her outfits in an effort to be eco-friendly. In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “Fashion is a big part of my job. But I still want to be as sustainable as possible. Renting is the best for me. READ: Ginger Zee sparks flood of prayers with shocking development MORE: Ginger Zee Shares Heartbreaking Story From Life Before GMA Ginger compared his style to the popular cartoon character “Fashion is responsible for at least 8% of global carbon emissions (greater impact than air travel) and up to 20% of our wastewater.” Ginger is a climate change activist and recently hosted the TV special: It’s not too late: Earth Day. In addition to her career as a storm chaser, she is also a devoted wife and mother to her two young sons. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

