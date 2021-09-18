How I spend it: Massimo Alba dresses Bond, but his heart belongs to Fellini

I am a person of the big screen and have watched with horror the global erosion of the cinematic experience. More power for Netflix but I’m worried about the post-pandemic scenario for theaters. The cinema auditorium is irreplaceable: the screen, the sound, the immersive experience, the inability to “press pause” – we are not in control in a movie theater.

My love for cinema began in the mid to late 1960s, when I was still a child, and my father took me to see a revival of The Bridge over the River Kwai. There was the huge screen, the stunning architecture of David Lean’s plans, the naughty charm of William Holden, and the quiet charisma of Alec Guinness. And of course this unforgettable melody, whistled by the prisoners. I remember stepping out into the bright late afternoon light, whistling through the streets, like one of those brave men I had just seen in the movie. I remember my father’s smile looking at me. I learned many years later that the scene was created by chance – the extras couldn’t walk properly in time, Lean got angry, and someone started whistling an old military march.

Never ask an Italian if he prefers Fellini or Antonioni; it’s like asking who they love the most, their mom or dad

The only city where one can still easily see films in beautiful old cinemas is Paris; here in Milan, much less. So many of my favorite theaters have been turned into something else – a huge store, a garage. The city is losing the majestic Odeon, an art deco masterpiece from 1929. It’s heartbreaking, really. I like the little arthouse theater Cinema Mexico not so far from my studio, where they held their week The Rocky Horror Picture Show night since 1980. It still sells; they are heroes. I also like Anteo, a multiplex where you can watch many independent films.

As a fashion designer, I pay attention to the costumes. I like the fashion in the Hitchcock canon. Can you beat Grace Kelly in Rear window? For men’s clothing, people are rightly obsessed with Cary Grant’s costume in North to northwest but I like this more cowardly and happier Grant on the French Riviera in Catch a thief. My “Hitchcock moment” would be the umbrella scene in Foreign correspondent: Joel McCrea in raincoat and bowler hat, stairs, wide shot of umbrellas glistening in the rain. It lasts 60 seconds: one assassination and foot chase through traffic – absolutely breathtaking.

I haven’t seen the new Bond movie, No time to die – in which Daniel Craig wears my baby corduroy suit and overcoat – all over again, but it’s definitely a movie to watch on the big screen. Craig embodies Bond as a man who feels completely at ease in his skin. He has a personality and aesthetic that calls for neither exaggeration nor pretense. The desert-tinged costume brings a new charm to the character, freeing him from his infamous formality and rigidity.

In terms of Italian cinema, I like everything that costume designer Piero Tosi has worked on: Sense; Maginific; Yesterday, today and tomorrow; Death in Venice; The night porter. The big ball at the end of Luchino Visconti’s The leopard is one highlight among many.

Never ask an Italian if he prefers Fellini or Antonioni; it’s like asking who they love the most, their mom or dad. Both have changed the way we experience cinema – they have changed the way we experience reality. that of Antonioni Explode could be the greatest fashion movie of all time. People remember the flashiest moments – the models, the murder – but I remember the quietest moments: the battered Nikon F in the Rolls-Royce glove box, the silence in the darkroom.

But if really pushed, I’m a Fellini man. I am fascinated by The sweet lifethe languid beauty of and its ending – are we really listening to the people around us? The road breaks my heart and Amarcord identifies the key experiences of our lives; the joy of childhood, the confusion of adolescence, the fear of fifty and the loneliness of old age.

For great ladies, what Anna Magnani does – I don’t know what it is. It certainly doesn’t sound like acting; it’s life that happens in front of a camera. No artifice. The cinema disappears, and there is only the truth. I’m not sure anyone else, male or female, has gone past that yet.