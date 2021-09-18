It’s nice to see that London-based Indian designer Kaushik Velendra has broken away from his iconic armory shoulder. Instead, he came up with a collection that deeply explores the possibility of soft sculpting and tailoring that includes the waistline.

The look: Minimalist alternatives for the very wealthy who aren’t afraid to ditch the ostentatious Alta Sartoria and adopt subtle couture-inspired evening wear.

Quote to note: “This collection is made for all walks of life. I want people to feel good whether you are a dancer, a lawyer, or an accountant. What I’m proposing is a whole new breed of tailor, and not just armor and shoulders. The lines you see on clothes are not piping, they are seams. You don’t have to worry about gaining or losing weight, it will keep you in shape at all times. All possible internal structures of the jackets are deleted. It’s just a piece of cloth. I want to show how just one piece of fabric can give you absolute bespoke definition and structure while still maintaining those enchanted shoulders.

Key pieces: Black and white contrasting blazers; narrow cut red coat with accented shoulder detail; super tight jersey pants and a cape with an armor-shaped shoulder detail.

Takeaway meals: The new collection marks a new chapter for Kaushik Velendra, as the brand is no longer limited by the designer’s Central Saint Martin MA graduate collection, which earned him an LVMH award nomination in 2020. The softer shape may well define this what a powerful skin means for a new generation of fintech billionaires.