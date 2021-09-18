It’s the last dress rehearsal before Kentucky football enters the SEC gauntlet

For the Kentucky football team, Saturday will be the last dress rehearsal before the start of the main act of the Southeastern Conference program. The Wildcats have a lot of polish to do and Chattanooga offers the opportunity to do it.

Kentucky (2-0, 1-0) dealt with Louisianna-Monroe in the opener, then Missouri exploited several flaws last week that the UK still need to correct ahead of an SEC streak of four matches that will define the type of season the Cats Will End With.

When FCS and Southern Conference member Chattanooga enter Kroger Field on Saturday, they will look to add to the FCS squad roster to take out the biggest FBS schools this season, which has already happened 12 times. .

Kentucky football seeks to clean up its act against Chattanooga

I don’t see that happening in this game. Sure, it happened to Vanderbilt through East Tennessee, but then we’re talking about Vandy and not really something to hang your helmet on if you beat them.

For the Wildcats, it’s a week to get by unscathed in the turnover department, find more weapons, get some pressure in the Mocs backfield and, as usual, the special teams need help and work.

Great Britain coach Mark Stoops never downplays anything or any opponent but realizes like he’s always preaching it all depends on what his teams have to do and don’t worry about who is lined up on the line of scrimmage.

“It’s about us this week. Likewise, we need to focus on ourselves. We have to focus on ourselves. No matter who we play, you’ll always hear me talk about us. We respect everyone we play with, but it’s about us.

So what do Stoops and his troops want to work on and what does Big Blue Nation want on the ground this weekend? Let’s take a look at three key areas.