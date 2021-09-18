Top 7 picks under 200

We love to run but sometimes it is nice to take the load off your feet and vary your workouts. Open water swimming is a great way to do this, but as the summer moves away and the temperatures start to drop, you’ll need a wetsuit to stay warm.

The best wetsuits offer a layer of insulation against Britain’s infamously cold waters, allowing you to swim comfortably for longer while providing some buoyancy and protection from floating debris.

Unlike more rigid surf wetsuits, wetsuits designed for wild swimming are made from a lighter, more stretchy material that is very flexible around the hips, knees and shoulders. It helps you swim freely regardless of which swim you choose.

What is the best wetsuit for open water swimming?

Our Runner’s World Lab team have been busy researching and testing some of the best suits on the market for under £ 200. Here are their top seven at a glance:

How does a wetsuit work?

It is essential that you find a well-fitting wetsuit to keep you warm in the water. Here’s why…

The wetsuits keep you warm by acting like a second skin. When you submerge yourself in the sea (or in your lake, pond or river of your choice), a thin layer of water is trapped between your skin and the neoprene. This is quickly warmed up by your body heat, creating an insulating barrier between you and the icy waves.

But be careful, cold water will rush into any puffy areas, causing a deeply unpleasant sensation known as flushing. It really is a question of adjustment!

What should i look for in a wetsuit?

The best combination for you will depend on how you want to use it, as competitive triathletes will have more demands than casual paddlers. That said, there are some common key factors to consider:

Adjust – Quite simply, your wetsuit will be useless if it isn’t fitted properly – the loose areas around the joints are an open invitation to rinse.

Flexibility – Wetsuits for wild swimming should have a lot of stretch around the knees, hips and shoulders. If you cannot raise your arm beyond your ear, then the front crawl is prohibited.

Thickness – The suits are available in different thicknesses for use in different seasons. This is usually displayed as two numbers separated by a slash or a colon. For example, 3: 2 combinations are among the most popular in the UK. The first number represents the thickness of the torso (in millimeters) and the second, the thickness of the limbs (also in millimeters). The arms and legs tend to be thinner to allow for more flexibility.

As a general rule of thumb for swimming in Britain, a 3mm torso is great for warm summer waters, 4mm will keep you warm in spring and autumn, and 5mm will help you fight the cold in winter (to provided that there is no snow dust on the beach).

Buoyancy – Thanks to their thick neoprene construction, the wetsuits will provide a bit of extra buoyancy. But there is a touch more than that. The Zone3 wetsuits we tested had 4mm thick buoyancy panels on the hips and legs. They are great for beginners, as they will lift your lower body into the water, putting you in a more powerful position for the front crawl.

Stronger and more experienced swimmers, however, might find that their legs are lifted too high by these panels. Triathletes will likely prefer neutral buoyancy, like the two Orca suits we tested, which will allow the legs to move up and down in the water more naturally.

How we test

Our Runner’s World Lab testers have released a range of wetsuits for a series of swims, immersing themselves in ponds, lakes and the sea in the name of research. They then reported on their performance, letting us know if they were keeping them warm and flexible enough for a winning front crawl.

The best models fit like a glove and offered great protection from the cold, allowing the test team to stay in the water longer. They were stretchy enough to allow us to swim freely, and they didn’t sag or get irritated.

Let’s get in the water and give your knees a break.