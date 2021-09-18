Fashion
Top 7 picks under 200
We love to run but sometimes it is nice to take the load off your feet and vary your workouts. Open water swimming is a great way to do this, but as the summer moves away and the temperatures start to drop, you’ll need a wetsuit to stay warm.
The best wetsuits offer a layer of insulation against Britain’s infamously cold waters, allowing you to swim comfortably for longer while providing some buoyancy and protection from floating debris.
Unlike more rigid surf wetsuits, wetsuits designed for wild swimming are made from a lighter, more stretchy material that is very flexible around the hips, knees and shoulders. It helps you swim freely regardless of which swim you choose.
What is the best wetsuit for open water swimming?
Our Runner’s World Lab team have been busy researching and testing some of the best suits on the market for under £ 200. Here are their top seven at a glance:
How does a wetsuit work?
It is essential that you find a well-fitting wetsuit to keep you warm in the water. Here’s why…
The wetsuits keep you warm by acting like a second skin. When you submerge yourself in the sea (or in your lake, pond or river of your choice), a thin layer of water is trapped between your skin and the neoprene. This is quickly warmed up by your body heat, creating an insulating barrier between you and the icy waves.
But be careful, cold water will rush into any puffy areas, causing a deeply unpleasant sensation known as flushing. It really is a question of adjustment!
What should i look for in a wetsuit?
The best combination for you will depend on how you want to use it, as competitive triathletes will have more demands than casual paddlers. That said, there are some common key factors to consider:
Adjust – Quite simply, your wetsuit will be useless if it isn’t fitted properly – the loose areas around the joints are an open invitation to rinse.
Flexibility – Wetsuits for wild swimming should have a lot of stretch around the knees, hips and shoulders. If you cannot raise your arm beyond your ear, then the front crawl is prohibited.
Thickness – The suits are available in different thicknesses for use in different seasons. This is usually displayed as two numbers separated by a slash or a colon. For example, 3: 2 combinations are among the most popular in the UK. The first number represents the thickness of the torso (in millimeters) and the second, the thickness of the limbs (also in millimeters). The arms and legs tend to be thinner to allow for more flexibility.
As a general rule of thumb for swimming in Britain, a 3mm torso is great for warm summer waters, 4mm will keep you warm in spring and autumn, and 5mm will help you fight the cold in winter (to provided that there is no snow dust on the beach).
Buoyancy – Thanks to their thick neoprene construction, the wetsuits will provide a bit of extra buoyancy. But there is a touch more than that. The Zone3 wetsuits we tested had 4mm thick buoyancy panels on the hips and legs. They are great for beginners, as they will lift your lower body into the water, putting you in a more powerful position for the front crawl.
Stronger and more experienced swimmers, however, might find that their legs are lifted too high by these panels. Triathletes will likely prefer neutral buoyancy, like the two Orca suits we tested, which will allow the legs to move up and down in the water more naturally.
How we test
Our Runner’s World Lab testers have released a range of wetsuits for a series of swims, immersing themselves in ponds, lakes and the sea in the name of research. They then reported on their performance, letting us know if they were keeping them warm and flexible enough for a winning front crawl.
The best models fit like a glove and offered great protection from the cold, allowing the test team to stay in the water longer. They were stretchy enough to allow us to swim freely, and they didn’t sag or get irritated.
Let’s get in the water and give your knees a break.
Best wetsuit
Orca Openwater Core Hi-Vis neoprene suit
Now that we’ve explained what makes a great combination, it’s time to give you an example. Blue Peter style: here’s an Orca made earlier. The USP of this high-visibility suit is its bright orange limbs, which reassured our testers as it made them easier to spot from shore.
He also nailed the basics. The Yamamoto stretch neoprene was easy to put on and take off while providing that essential snug fit, and our team’s shoulders were able to move freely regardless of their stroke. The relatively thin fabric always kept them comfortable, and there was no digging or chafing.
This costume is available in both Men’s and Women’s agrees.
Key specs
Equipment: Yamamoto neoprene, premium Infinityskin lining
Thickness: 2.5: 2
Colors: Black and orange
Agrees : Men’s and Women’s
Best womens wetsuit for flexibility
Women’s Azure Zone3 Wetsuit
This slightly thicker wetsuit will keep you warm in fall waters, but the 4mm neoprene remains lightweight and flexible, ideal for fast swims. The buoyancy panels in the legs and hips were also helpful, moving new swimmers to a better position in the water.
Our team praised the sporty design and said the stretchy material helps a perfect fit, especially for taller testers. It also allowed them to move with a full range of motion. They found the zipper difficult to close without a helping hand, and the arm holes a bit tight to squeeze in. But, when turned on, it delivered an elegant performance.
Key specs
Equipment: Speedflo neoprene (70%) and Smoothskin neoprene (30%)
Thickness: 4: 2
Colors: Black / neon blue
Adjust: Women’s
Best Mens Wetsuit For Beginners
Zone3 Azure Men’s Suit
Like the women’s suit, the Men’s Azure kept our testers’ chests warm, allowing them to extend their water-based workouts without turning blue. The Speedflo neoprene reduced drag in the water which should help you crush your PBs, and it was flexible around the shoulders when our team gave it their all on the front crawl.
It brilliantly balanced warmth and flexibility, and no one had a problem with settling or sagging. As with the above, some of our panels struggled to reach the zipper when putting on, but had no issues once in the water.
Key specs
Equipment: (“Extreme flex”) Neoprene (90%), polyamide (10%)
Thickness: 3: 2
Colors: Black and neon green
Agrees : Men’s
Best wetsuit for strong swimmers
Orca Openwater Core TRN
The neutral buoyancy of this wetsuit makes it a great choice for stronger swimmers looking to transition from pool to pond or sea. It won’t push your lower half into the water, so it’s up to you. to cut your way parallel for a powerful front crawl.
Testers said they could swim in total comfort, thanks to the suit’s tight fit and no chafing or sagging. They also reported that it was slightly warmer than our winning Orca, with the neoprene designed to be half a millimeter thicker. around the chest and abs. There was a bit of oozing around the neck, but it was the only flaw in the TRN’s armor. This costume is available in Men’s and Women’s agrees.
Key specs
Equipment: Yamamoto 39 neoprene, premium Infinity Skin lining
Thickness: 3: 2
Colors: Black and orange
Agrees : Men’s and Women’s
Best wetsuit for triathlon
Dhb Hydron 2.0 wetsuit
This suit is popular with novice athletes, according to dhb, because it offers the sought-after triad of flexibility, buoyancy and value for money. In testing, we found it to perform well on all three fronts. The neoprene gave our team the second-skin fit they were looking for and was found to be flexible enough to let their arms move unimpeded. He also kept them at a comfortable temperature in the spring waters while pushing the pace.
The thick zipper on the back looked cheap and the chest was too tight for some, but these were minor qualms, especially given the very reasonable price tag. This costume is available in men’s and women’s cuts.
Key specs
Equipment: Neoprene (80%) and polyamide / nylon (20%)
Thickness: 3: 2
Colors: Black and white
Agrees : Men’s and women’s sizes available
Best womens wetsuit for warmth
Women’s open water wetsuit Decathlon Nabaiji
Thicker than most wetsuits we tested, this offering from Nabaiji kept our testers out of freezing in unforgiving spring waters. Instead, they were kept at a comfortable temperature throughout their swimming sessions, as the neoprene effectively trapped a layer of warm water.
Some testers said they felt a bit of redness in their neck and groin, but most were well protected from the cold. Decathlon advises you, following the advice of previous customers, to buy a size above.
Key specs
Equipment: Foam rubber, chloroprene and neoprene polyester lining
Thickness: 4: 2
Colors: Black
Agrees : Women’s
Best travel combination
Sola Open Water Smoothskin Swimsuit
A wetsuit can be a bulky addition to your backpack if your goal is a coastal vacation. Fortunately, this Sola suit provides a partial solution to this problem, with testers finding it easier to fold up and store in a bag than others on the test.
It’s a good thickness for a summer suit, but will still do a reliable job in late spring and early fall. The smooth-skinned neoprene proved difficult to grip, making it difficult to take off, and our range of motion was slightly limited. But its lightweight design and clean cut make it a solid travel companion.
Key specs
Equipment: Super stretch smooth neoprene
Thickness: 3: 2
Colors: Black
Agrees : Sold as unisex
