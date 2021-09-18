44 Irish designers turn heads at online trade fair





Forty-four Irish designers, members of the Council of Irish Fashion Designers (CIFD), recently presented their first digital fashion show, an impressive half-hour presentation that left viewers in no doubt that talent can thrive in adversity. The collections ranged from fashion, jewelry and accessories (hats, bags, scarves), with each designer showcasing three items. The nine milliners, for example whose businesses, usually dependent on social occasions such as weddings and race meetings, suffered greatly during the pandemic have taken up the challenge in a dynamic form. Irish tweed coat in alpaca and wool, 765, from Landskein

Gray Cashmere Sweater (259), Lounge Pants (229), Tote (349), by Theo + George

Ivory Wool Hand Knit Ballintra Cardigan, 425, by Gabrielle Malone

Enchanted Forest Pajamas (98) and Ripple Throw (325), by KDK

Their cheerful, free-spirited designs set the tone, from chunky beaded Ashleigh Miless bridal crowns to Michelle Kearnss’ golden feather swirls to sunny neon goose feather hats from Aoife Harrison and foxy Freya Oatways fedoras. Bag designers such as Julie Peelo have responded to the needs of those returning to work with spacious and beautiful bags. Silvana Landa keeps getting stronger, her new collection of plexiglass handle leather bags being both stylish and practical, while the Aoife Rooneys waterproof bags in reclaimed Econyl had a sporty and relaxed vibe. Valentine parchment crepe de chine cape, 770, from Eadach

Golden lace dress, 840, by Sarah Murphy

White organdie and poplin shirt with hand-sewn details (485) and ribbon skirt (860), by Helen Hayes

Red and white heart print dress by Heidi Higgins, 235

Scarf design continues to flourish, the KDK sisters are now applying their printing skills to pajamas while Eadach’s Sarah ONeill mixes dark and bold Roisin Dubh silk prints with black vintage leather jackets adorned with rockstar. If tweed is one of the big trends this winter, the designers who have shown their strengths here are Anna Guerin with her Landskeins herringbone tweed coats, and the Cleo Pricketts belted jackets and trench coats. Theo Georges ‘soft jersey dividers looked both cool and comfy, while Sarah Murphy’s empire-style gold lace gown and Delphine Grandjouans’ bias bridal outfits were the stuff of dreams. Bias neckline dress in light ivory silk satin (2 450), with tunic in applied lace tulle (1250), by Delphine Grandjouan

Large striped tote bag in Italian leather with orange band and magnetic closure (265), by Julie Peelo

Star print silk satin dress with bow and gathered detail (395), Niamh ONeill

From the CIFD Collaboration Project: Helen Hayess Ribbon work with glass rods by glass artist Laura Quinn

CIFD has used the lockdown productively to build a digital media library, spawning member collaborations, an Instagram campaign and YouTube channel, and a series of business development workshops. This year’s Irish Fashion Summit will take place on Saturday, November 20, with guest speakers including Ashley McDonnell, Puig’s Global Head of Digital Media and Ecommerce. The digital show, produced by Eddie Shanahan and supported by Peter Mark, Design and Crafts Council Ireland and Patrick McHugh Digital, can now be viewed viewed online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/fashion/fashion-with-a-flourish-44-irish-designers-turn-heads-at-online-show-1.4664309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos