The quintuplets’ quintuplets characters dress up as pirates for new items

Animation products company Animo is launching several tote bags, shoulder bags and key chains featuring The quintuplets par excellence characters disguised as pirates. The products will be available for pre-order for a limited time from September 16, 2021 to September 25, 2021, and will be released during the following October. [Thanks, PR Times!]

New pirate-themed merchandise includes all fiveQuintuplet par excellence characters dressed in pirate clothes, carrying swords, spy glasses and treasure chests. The shoulder bags are designed by Japanese anime fashion brand Granup. The company also created goods forTokyo Avengers and theFate series.

Shoulder bags come in two varieties, each priced at 1,650 (about $ 15). Both include the five figures in their respective poses, surrounded by a blue or brown background. The tote bags are in canvas with the sisters in monochrome print of the same design. The tote bags are available in either light blue or pink and will both retail for 1980 (around $ 18).

Plus, the key rings are made of acrylic and feature each sister individually. There will be a total of five key chains to choose from, and each will cost 1,650 (approximately $ 15).

Finally, there is also a box of eight commonly used B5 size plastic sheets to prevent tearing of the paper when writing or drawing. Likewise, these sheets will feature each character individually as well as together in the design of the pirate-themed series. The set will cost 4,400 (approximately $ 40).

The Quintuplets par excellence pirate items are immediately available for pre-order via the Animo online store in Japan. Pre-orders will last until September 25, 2021, with prices starting in 1650.