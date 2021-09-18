Style and care for men by Yatan Ahluwalia: The power of white

Decode the look of lead

Hair: Runs all around. Left uneven to look a bit messy.

Eyebrows : Thick and well defined.

Confront: Clean shaven and flawless. We used Antheia’s Violet Mineral-Rich Brazilian Clay Mask to firm and nourish the skin. We applied Bombay Shaving Company Fitkari aftershave gel to condition and hydrate it.

Lips: Thick, cool and polished lips.

Others: Long Sleeve Stretch Top from Snitch. Drawstring pants from Souled store.

Five reasons to wear white:

1.White is a universal neutral color and can be mixed, matched, and worn over or with just about anything.

2.It has the inherent quality to make you look both crisp and austere.

3.White works well on boys and men with fair skin, but is just as good, if not better, on dark or dark complexions.

4.Light reacts to colors in different ways, depending on the amount absorbed or reflected. White reflects light, which means you’ll be cooler wearing it than in dark clothes, which tend to trap heat.

5.White symbolizes purity, looks extremely sensual, and enhances both your facial features and physique.

How to wear white:

White on white

You could wear a white vest, underwear, t-shirt, shirt, pajamas, sweatpants or drawstring pants and you will look great. When wearing white, make sure that all the clothes have the same color pigment and are the same shade. Nothing worse than combining two different shades of white.

Underwear

White is by far the most popular and must-have color choice for vests, underwear and even thermal winter clothing or long johns. Make sure they have a good fit, are made of soft cotton and allow the skin to breathe!

White vests

Influenced by construction workers, white vests are a popular casual garment that can be worn at home, at the gym, for running, or paired with tight-fitting jeans. The classic construction worker look is a white waistcoat and indigo blue jeans, but you can vary and experiment with the colors, textures, and fits. Try cropped-sleeve tops or tank tops that have deep cuts, boxy or V-neck cuts.

Beyond leisure

White works great as a daytime color on weekends and as an evening color otherwise. For a laid-back, laid-back, or beach-inspired look, wear white pajamas with a soft white shirt, waistcoat or half-open top. If your pajamas or pants are made of a soft, breathable fabric, be sure to wear white underwear.

T-shirts

White is perhaps the most basic and popular color for a t-shirt. You can choose from a round neck, V-neck or a collared golf shirt. T-shirts can be worn alone for a casual or sporty look or under a jacket for a semi formal look.

Long-sleeved top

White long sleeve tops are a must have. Wear them alone or under a casual jacket. Choose between a round neck or a v-neck cut.

Wearing them gives you the added benefit of matching them with (pretty much) everything in your wardrobe. On the cut side, keep in mind that the shoulders do not sag, the cuffs end at your wrist and not your palm. Make sure the fabric is slightly stretchy to give you a tighter, more figure-hugging look.

The casual white shirt

A casual white shirt is essential. Make sure you have one that’s distinctly different from the ones you wear with a costume. Choose a shirt that is fitted without creases and is short. Pair it with a pair of skinny jeans or casual pants. Leave the shirt inside or outside if necessary.

Formal white shirts

A good formal white shirt is a must have for every man and often speaks for you, even before you do. Solid shirts are always a safer bet and can be mixed and matched and worn for more occasions. The shirt that accompanies a tuxedo should always be crisp white. It works the same as a regular dress shirt, but has a few unique features that set it apart. Design elements such as pleats, ribbing and fabric-wrapped buttons are therefore highly recommended.

The denim jacket

White denim jackets have a very relaxed look and feel, and you can easily add character to your jacket by going for a stonewashed, weathered, or artificially distressed and bleached look. Wear them with jeans, cargo pants, chinos or casual pants.

Ethnic outfit

Worn and endorsed by most politicians (and in times of mourning), white kurta pajamas are India’s strongest menswear staple. Styles can vary, ranging from tailored and structured fit (Punjab), embroidered Chikan (Lucknow) and flared bottoms and long tops (Hyderabad). These can be plain, embellished or dressed with jewel or wooden buttons. In the north, white dhotis are popular while in the south, white lungis are extremely common.

White jeans

White jeans are difficult to maintain, but if they are clean and worn properly, they can make you look sexy and crisp. They pair well with black or white tops. You can wear white jeans with plain, textured, or embellished contrasting color tops. You can also opt for a pair with ribbed texture, multi-pocket or belt loops, metal straps or buckles, leather or cotton drill.

Drawstring pants

The light, soft, comfortable and slightly transparent (not transparent) materials are ideal for white stockings. The more breathable the fabric, the more comfortable you will feel. Make sure the stockings end right at the ankle. There is nothing worse than the ends hitting the ground or falling on the shoes, which will make you look shapeless and get dirty easily. Choose flat fronts rather than pleats.

Shoe

While white shoes can be tricky as they can always look dirty and stained, they enhance any casual or sporty look. Some dress shoes (if you’re flamboyant enough to wear them) can also make you stand out in a crowd at a party or nightclub. Remember to wash, wipe, clean as needed. High on both maintenance and style.

A question of style

With white, do you have to worry about what you wear underneath?

You most certainly do! Light colors have the inherent quality of showing everything underneath, including vests, loungewear, sweat, or uncut hair (armpits, chest, leg).

Never wear a white shirt with other colorful indoor clothing, especially red, black and gray or anything that has a print or pattern on it. The simpler and more seamless your underwear, the safer you will be.

A review of new skin care and wellness products you should be using:

1.Henna cream color by Surya Brasil

This cream color contains plant extracts, including herbs and fruits, which provide a deep conditioning treatment for the hair as well as the scalp.

This high performance henna cream color is an antioxidant-rich semi-permanent hair color that nourishes and infuses hair with lush, vibrant color. It contains plant extracts, including herbs and fruits, which provide a deep conditioning treatment for the hair as well as the scalp. Easy to use, these natural home color shades are safe for chemically treated hair, color treated hair, and strands.

Use: If applicable

2.Combination of hair care by Atulya

The shampoo works effectively to reduce damage to the hair and make it stronger from root to tip

The all-natural hair care line is packed with the benefits of Ayurvedic herbs that nourish the follicles and scalp. The shampoo works effectively to reduce damage to the hair and make it stronger from root to tip. The conditioner is rich in iron, carotene and antioxidants which improves hair texture, reverses free radical damage and reduces breakage. Hair oil prevents premature graying and dull complexion. The hair mask penetrates deep into the roots and provides nutrients to keep your hair strong from root to tip.

Use: Regularly

3. Youthful Hand Cream from Loccitanne En Provence

This cream makes your hands visibly younger with improved elasticity

Made with a highly concentrated blend of ingredients, this specially formulated serum and cream has been specially designed for the hands. Contains shea butter which helps reduce visible signs of aging. Over time, your hands appear visibly younger with improved elasticity. Makes them look more even, plump and brighter. A must have for these hands to look as young as you feel.

Use: Daily

4.Hermoso Body Oil by Indulgeo Essentials

This body oil also serves as an after-shower oil or an excellent massage oil

This body oil is a unique blend of extra virgin olive, sweet almond and myrrh oils. Double as an after-shower oil or a great massage oil to soften, soothe, and nourish rough, dry skin. Smells great and feels even better when applied. Perfect to start using as a run until the colder months to come.

Use: Daily or once a week

5. Turmeric Latte by ZeoTum

Milk immune system improves skin, reduces joint pain and relaxes the body

This turmeric latte is a powdered drink that boosts immunity, without caffeine (healthy alternative to tea or coffee), containing golden turmeric, nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger. Milk enriched with curcumin strengthens the immune system, improves the skin, reduces joint pain and relaxes the body. It is also a common Ayurvedic remedy for the common cold. Healthy for the body, has a creamy texture when added to milk and also tastes great!

Use: Daily

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From Brunch HT, September 19, 2021

