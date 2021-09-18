The Clippers on the pitch are known for putting on show after show, whether in the form of miraculous returns or winning defensive saves. Off the pitch, this team continues to turn heads with their players with unique personalities and fashion sense.

In a grueling 82-game season, one way for players to have fun and be themselves is in the tunnel. Previously run by fashion superstars Chris Paul (several NBA All-drip First Team selections by LeagueFits) then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (named Drip ROTY 2019 by LeagueFits), Clipper’s current squad are still contenders for the Best Dressed Team title. Without further ado, I present to you the best of fashion from the LA Clippers.

Bench heaters

Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. have had their fair share of great times on the pitch. Earning himself a new nickname from Mr. June, Jackson was one of the most prominent forces behind the magic playoff race without Kawhi Leonard. Morris has also done his part to keep the Clippers alive with his midrange jumpers and 3-point shooters, namely that he lost 23 big points in a Game 7 to win or come home against the The Dallas Mavericks. However, their taste for fashion is not as impressive or electrifying as their performance on the court.

Jackson may want to keep his goggles on the court the next time he goes shopping. While her attempt at color blocking deserves some applause, her colorful short-sleeved buttoning must find its way into the closet perhaps with her cropped purple shorts.

Now Morris’s outfit isn’t as bad as Jackson’s. In fact, I wouldn’t even say it’s bad. I’m not the biggest fan of the big prints on his shorts or the pattern on his shorts, but it’s his vibe and he’s doing pretty well. Let’s just say his role on this fashion team is equivalent to being the underrated bench warmer who will always give you buckets if needed, but not consistent enough to be part of the rotation.

Players

Role players don’t need to drop 30 points a night or hit big shots; they just need to be consistent and reliable. And that’s exactly what the four actors of the Clippers’ fashion team do night after night: they always dress chic and classy in the tunnel.

Kawhi Leonard is the last man to barely make it through the rotation. I can see why a lot of people would say Morris dresses better than the superstar. But, Leonard makes the cast list because he’s more consistent: while Morris may have more good fits, Kawhi has fewer bad fits. Take, for example, her plaid pants complemented by her black sweater. Yes, it’s simple, but it’s also chic.

The odds are against Ivica Zubac: It must be hard to find clothes that fit when you’re seven feet tall. Yet Zubac dresses effortlessly in style. In this outfit, her black Louis Vuitton duffel bag and olive cargo pants are fun touches that add a touch of personality and style to her simple outfit.

Nice white shoes, tight fitting black pants, a clean white shirt, a simple chain, a pretty flannel and a black duffel. That’s all there is in Luke Kennards’ outfit, but it works. It’s not great, but it’s not too bad either.

The same goes for the Frenchman, perhaps a little more flavor than his colleague Clipper, who will soon be in second year. The white half-placket T-shirt pairs well with dark blue denim and white Nike Blazer Lows. His bracelets, his watch and his bag complete Nicolas Batums Fashion show.

Superstars

Now showcasing the best of Hollywood, the Clippers are the Big Three: Serge Ibaka, Paul George and Terance Mann. Revered by fashion aficionados, superstars have not been excluded from LeagueFits honors. Ibaka made two consecutive appearances in the NBA All-Drip Second Team, George was part of the 2019 NBA All-Drip Cozy Team, and Mann received the 2019-20 All-Drip Rookie Team honors. In other words, these players know how to put on a show everywhere in the arena.

The Congolese center was not mistaken when it said that I do not do gout or fashion, I do art.

Whether it’s because of his gigantic scarf or his collection that he launched in collaboration with Nobis, a Canadian brand of luxury outerwear, Ibaka is very avant-garde. As his taste for art is one of a kind, I will refrain from trying to put words into his art. Below are some of her most iconic and cleanest outfits.



Paul George knows how to stay comfortable and be stylish are not mutually exclusive. He gets the best of both worlds in his ESSENTIALS hoodie and sweatpants. He can also dress and look neat without much effort; in the second outfit, her mix of formal (her blue knit sweater) and casual Jordan 3 True Blues work together for a great outfit. Its PG gold chain works perfectly like the icing on the cake. Don’t even start me how stylish he looked in his Christmas day tuxedo.



I saved my personal favorite for last. Terance Mann can wear all comfy, casual and athleisure looks, to name a few. He knows how to accessorize, puts on the right pair of sneakers and keeps pushing his limits. Her shorts from the last outfit photo are one of a kind, literally: an invention of Mary Francis (her stylist), the basketball shorts are custom made from five of her pieces of clothing worn by the game. Florida State jerseys. It is this creativity and the sentimental sense behind some of her outfits that make her tunnel even more beautiful.