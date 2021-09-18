Rapper Saint Bodhi’s thoughts on beauty

welcome to On beauty , a series where we take an in-depth look at a person’s relationship to beauty, how that relationship has transformed over the years, and how they experience being seen. This week we chat with the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and rapper Holy bodhi who has just released his latest project, ANTISOCIAL .

Below, she explains what it was like to grow up surrounded by men, how she discovered her love of beauty, and the lessons she learned over the past year.

“It’s going to sound so wacky, but my beauty models were construction workers. As a kid, I looked really rough; I dressed like a boy. I even had a crazy rock scene where I thought. that I was Kurt Cobain, I didn’t start leaning on my feminine side until I hit my late twenties. “I grew up with all men; I didn’t have women around for a long time. And when a woman came, it was my grandmother, so I didn’t really learn beauty, hair or makeup. I learned all of these things from my friends as I got older. There was a lot of trial and error. Once I decided I really wanted to start doing makeup, it was was difficult I looked at my old photos and looked like, did I really used to do my eyeliner like that? “When I was younger I definitely had insecurities. Growing up in South Central LA I faced a lot of colorism because of my skin tone. So in my mind I was like I didn’t was not going to have any boys, so I would ‘I would be one instead. It was a defense mechanism in a way that you couldn’t tell me you didn’t care about me because I didn’t. don’t even try to get you. “

“Music was something I started doing when I was younger, and it was a therapeutic escape for me because I grew up in LA drama, you know, neighborhood shit. come from the streets, music and poetry was a way for me to express myself and what I witnessed. I read a lot of fiction as a child. One of the first books I saw. I read was The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. I would get so lost in these books. It was definitely an escape. “Writing songs came naturally to me. I consider myself an empath and feel like I’ve been blessed to travel through so many different lives thanks to my friends and their experiences. easy for me to know what other people think and slip into their worlds. For a while I was just writing for other people, so it was a liberating experience to start recording my own music. When you sign with a label, you kind of think they own you, but it’s actually more of a partnership than anything else. “Music is a very male dominated industry, and I feel like every year I learn something new about the industry. This year I learned how to play well. game of patience, chess not checkers. So you learn to play nice and you learn to relate. Say, for example, if there is a difficult man in the industry, I make a point of finding out who this person is and ask him to have lunch. Let me find out who you are and how we can work together and respect each other. “