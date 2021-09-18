Fashion
Rapper Saint Bodhi’s thoughts on beauty
welcome to On beauty, a series where we take an in-depth look at a person’s relationship to beauty, how that relationship has transformed over the years, and how they experience being seen. This week we chat with the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and rapper Holy bodhi who has just released his latest project, ANTISOCIAL.
Below, she explains what it was like to grow up surrounded by men, how she discovered her love of beauty, and the lessons she learned over the past year.
“It’s going to sound so wacky, but my beauty models were construction workers. As a kid, I looked really rough; I dressed like a boy. I even had a crazy rock scene where I thought. that I was Kurt Cobain, I didn’t start leaning on my feminine side until I hit my late twenties.
“I grew up with all men; I didn’t have women around for a long time. And when a woman came, it was my grandmother, so I didn’t really learn beauty, hair or makeup. I learned all of these things from my friends as I got older. There was a lot of trial and error. Once I decided I really wanted to start doing makeup, it was was difficult I looked at my old photos and looked like, did I really used to do my eyeliner like that?
“When I was younger I definitely had insecurities. Growing up in South Central LA I faced a lot of colorism because of my skin tone. So in my mind I was like I didn’t was not going to have any boys, so I would ‘I would be one instead. It was a defense mechanism in a way that you couldn’t tell me you didn’t care about me because I didn’t. don’t even try to get you. “
“Music was something I started doing when I was younger, and it was a therapeutic escape for me because I grew up in LA drama, you know, neighborhood shit. come from the streets, music and poetry was a way for me to express myself and what I witnessed. I read a lot of fiction as a child. One of the first books I saw. I read was The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. I would get so lost in these books. It was definitely an escape.
“Writing songs came naturally to me. I consider myself an empath and feel like I’ve been blessed to travel through so many different lives thanks to my friends and their experiences. easy for me to know what other people think and slip into their worlds. For a while I was just writing for other people, so it was a liberating experience to start recording my own music. When you sign with a label, you kind of think they own you, but it’s actually more of a partnership than anything else.
“Music is a very male dominated industry, and I feel like every year I learn something new about the industry. This year I learned how to play well. game of patience, chess not checkers. So you learn to play nice and you learn to relate. Say, for example, if there is a difficult man in the industry, I make a point of finding out who this person is and ask him to have lunch. Let me find out who you are and how we can work together and respect each other. “
“Now beauty is so much more fun for me. I change my hairstyle all the time. I do a lot of blue hairstyles because this color is on my throat chakra and it keeps it open. I love my makeup and my 30mm lashes. I’m also a big snap nail girl now. I don’t know how people have nails that are two or three inches long all the time. Like, how to text My son used to think my beauty looks were crazy, but now his hair is long too, and he’s begging me to dye it blue, so we keep that playful.
“This last year has been crazy. I’m in the middle of my return from Saturn and it kicks my ass. There have been a lot of blessings, don’t get me wrong, but at the same time, there has been all this evil. I learn not to trust people too much, I learn love and I learn to set higher standards for myself. “
|
Sources
2/ https://coveteur.com/saint-bodhi-beauty
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]