We still can’t forget that scarlet high-slit dress Eiza Gonzalez wore on the red carpet





We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw Eiza Gonzalez slide on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021! A good Met Gala look keeps everyone talking for days after the event. (Yes, Kim Kardashian, we’re looking at you. Even though we barely recognized you!) A great Met Gala look gets everyone talking for months, maybe even years afterwards. And the 31-year-old Baby Driver the 2021 Met Gala star’s look definitely falls into the latter category. The gorgeous Mexican actress and singer once again floored the red carpet when she performed at this year’s Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13, while her scarlet Atelier Versace gown was cut to size. the breath. got all the attention. The dress was a seductive red color and featured a halter-style neckline adorned with crystals that draped around the back of the dress to create a left glove. We’ve never seen anything like it, the attention to detail is breathtaking! Donatella Versace certainly went above and beyond with the creation of this one-of-a-kind haute couture masterpiece. Talk about a work of art! The MTV VMAs that took place just a day before have already whetted our appetite for skin-exposing dresses, some of which also had thigh slits; but Gonzalez who is no stranger to turning up the heat and offering hot looks took things to a whole new level! We offer a set of clean and eco-friendly hand soap from Cleancult Splash News Although her dress is extremely bold, the Bloodshot The actress still had class and old Hollywood glamor as she channeled Hollywood icon Ava Gardner with her sizzling vintage-inspired look. And it was no accident! Gonzalez made it clear to his 7.3 million Instagram followers that the Hollywood legend was indeed his inspiration for her super glamorous look, as she shared a few photos of Gardner in her Instagram story the same day. She shared a black and white photo, followed by a color photo with a bold shade of lipstick, which seemed to match the alluring shade she wore on the red carpet. It’s safe to say that Gonzalez got the sartorial mission, as the theme for this year’s Met Gala was “America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. Paying homage to a legend of American cinema – one of the greatest and most beautiful of all time, we may add – definitely embraces the theme for us!

