Fashion
Men’s soccer team remain winless against NESCAC competition
September 18, 2021
The men’s soccer team met in Rotch with Trinity College on September 12, losing one goal to none. Trinity plays in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, a division three competition that the team has never won.
It was clear to head coach Daniel Toulson that this game was going to be a test for the team. Trinity also played a game against Clark University just a day before the game against the Lions. Toulson said he spotted the performance ahead of kickoff on Saturday.
Once the game started, the team had to adjust to a different style of play than they originally expected.
At the start of the first half we didn’t do a very good job stopping entry passes and they played a little more intensely than we thought, said Toulson.
Trinity led the charge early, securing possession for most of the first half. The Lions didn’t take their first shot until 17 minutes into the game when first-year winger Gregory Kopanezos kicked the ball over the goal.
Trinity would continue to set the pace for most of the first half. This allowed the Tigers to take the lead after a corner kick in the 36th minute. The ball was put in the middle and found by Trinitys Michael Traynor’s boot.
The team’s urgency changed after losing a goal and the Lions began to capture more possession, creating a chance to tie the game. Before half-time there were a few shots for Emerson, but none managed to score a goal.
Toulson said there were changes that needed to be made to their attack, but due to later mastery of the game it made the transition to the second half easier.
About 20 or 30 minutes later we got our hands on their game and then in the second half we figured it out and we were pretty good in the defensive phase, he said.
Second-year midfielder Ben Deeming said coach Toulsons’ halftime speech was meant to inspire players.
He told us, we all have our art majors, we were all here for a reason, we’ve been playing this game since we were young, and we have to show them what we can do, Deeming said in an interview with ‘post-game.
At the start of the second half, the team faced the task of equalizing the score. The players came out with a lot more intensity and created multiple chances. Kopanezos was moved from the wing to midfield where he was throwing plenty of balls overhead.
We worked to put more wings behind, Kopanezos said in an interview for a potty match. I think coming into the game I was trying to get a few more balls to create chances.
The extent of their play did not end with balls over it, but also with the ball winning on the field.
In the 69th minute, the Lions sent several shots to the goalkeeper. One of them fell from the foot of co-captain and defenseman Aidan Ferguson who touched the post and was just saved. Many supporters in the stands believed the ball had crossed the line and should have scored a goal.
I think it was an unfair result and I think we really should have gotten a draw, Deeming said.
Although the team improved their level of play, they would lose a goal and lose to Trinity. The result may not have been what the team expected, but there were some bright spots to take away from the game.
We have to play hard for 90 minutes, said Toulson. But I think the guys did a good job. It’s a team from a good league, and it’s more a question of mind and knowing that we can hold on with these teams.
For Kopanezos, he said he was happy with the Lions’ performance and looks forward to the future of the season.
I was happy with the fight from the guys we worked hard together in the second, he said. This is not the outcome we wanted but we know we are heading towards.
The Lions then faced Dean College in their stadium and won in a dominant fashion by excluding the Bulldogs 3-0. They play their first conference game this Saturday against Springfield.
|
Sources
2/ https://berkeleybeacon.com/mens-soccer-team-stay-winless-against-nescac-competition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]