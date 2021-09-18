Men’s soccer team remain winless against NESCAC competition

The men’s soccer team met in Rotch with Trinity College on September 12, losing one goal to none. Trinity plays in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, a division three competition that the team has never won.

It was clear to head coach Daniel Toulson that this game was going to be a test for the team. Trinity also played a game against Clark University just a day before the game against the Lions. Toulson said he spotted the performance ahead of kickoff on Saturday.

Once the game started, the team had to adjust to a different style of play than they originally expected.

At the start of the first half we didn’t do a very good job stopping entry passes and they played a little more intensely than we thought, said Toulson.

Trinity led the charge early, securing possession for most of the first half. The Lions didn’t take their first shot until 17 minutes into the game when first-year winger Gregory Kopanezos kicked the ball over the goal.

Trinity would continue to set the pace for most of the first half. This allowed the Tigers to take the lead after a corner kick in the 36th minute. The ball was put in the middle and found by Trinitys Michael Traynor’s boot.

The team’s urgency changed after losing a goal and the Lions began to capture more possession, creating a chance to tie the game. Before half-time there were a few shots for Emerson, but none managed to score a goal.

Toulson said there were changes that needed to be made to their attack, but due to later mastery of the game it made the transition to the second half easier.

About 20 or 30 minutes later we got our hands on their game and then in the second half we figured it out and we were pretty good in the defensive phase, he said.

Second-year midfielder Ben Deeming said coach Toulsons’ halftime speech was meant to inspire players.

He told us, we all have our art majors, we were all here for a reason, we’ve been playing this game since we were young, and we have to show them what we can do, Deeming said in an interview with ‘post-game.

At the start of the second half, the team faced the task of equalizing the score. The players came out with a lot more intensity and created multiple chances. Kopanezos was moved from the wing to midfield where he was throwing plenty of balls overhead.

We worked to put more wings behind, Kopanezos said in an interview for a potty match. I think coming into the game I was trying to get a few more balls to create chances.

The extent of their play did not end with balls over it, but also with the ball winning on the field.

In the 69th minute, the Lions sent several shots to the goalkeeper. One of them fell from the foot of co-captain and defenseman Aidan Ferguson who touched the post and was just saved. Many supporters in the stands believed the ball had crossed the line and should have scored a goal.

I think it was an unfair result and I think we really should have gotten a draw, Deeming said.

Although the team improved their level of play, they would lose a goal and lose to Trinity. The result may not have been what the team expected, but there were some bright spots to take away from the game.

We have to play hard for 90 minutes, said Toulson. But I think the guys did a good job. It’s a team from a good league, and it’s more a question of mind and knowing that we can hold on with these teams.

For Kopanezos, he said he was happy with the Lions’ performance and looks forward to the future of the season.

I was happy with the fight from the guys we worked hard together in the second, he said. This is not the outcome we wanted but we know we are heading towards.

The Lions then faced Dean College in their stadium and won in a dominant fashion by excluding the Bulldogs 3-0. They play their first conference game this Saturday against Springfield.