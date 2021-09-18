



How to reduce waste in the fashion design process? A group of students try to find the answer



Fashion is all about telling stories through clothing, and when done responsibly it becomes sustainable. Simply put, it is the use of environmentally friendly practices in the design, manufacture, distribution and consumption of clothing. Over the years, the fashion industry has overtaken its production. The time that a garment is worn before being discarded has decreased by 40%. Thrown clothes are either burned or dumped in landfills. Of what is collected for recycling, about 12% will end up being made into insulation or cleaning fabric, or shredded and used to stuff mattresses. Less than 1% will be used to make new clothes. The Cloakroom: a symbol of what can be done with waste. | Photo credit: Special arrangement Even when the pandemic hit in 2020, this dire situation raised pertinent questions about our priorities and what we choose as fashion designers of the future. On the founding day of our college, we decided to showcase our responsible creativity. The Changing Room, as we’ve called the 25-foot clothing installation, tries to pose the topical question of need versus desire. We conceptualized, designed and created the enormous garment with the waste of the industry, while following the principles of environmentally friendly fashion. Our team also included the entire promotion for the fifth semester of B.Des Fashion. We started by collecting garment waste from the fashion design lab. The idea came from our mentor, Archana Surana, and took shape from the question of how waste introduced specifically into the design process of fashionable education, in the form of models and testing d ‘fit, can be better processed. Recycle to create something new Fit tests accumulated over time were salvaged, clothing separated, and piles of muslin brought from the stockpile to usefully contribute to our creativity. From blouses and pants, to shirts, tops and skirts, every fit test has been used to shape the bodice. Placing the garment scraps was like putting together a puzzle, using the process to define the flow of the garment. What we liked most was the way the skirt was used to cover the torso, giving it an old retro-western style. After positioning the back and front of the setup, we sat down to sew the garment. The interior design students also helped make a proportionate wooden structure, along with the hanging cables and chains to support the weight when we hung the finished work. The locker room was hung on a corner of the highest point of the front facade of the college buildings for two weeks so that the world could see how creativity comes out of the trash. Obviously, the use of clothing waste reduces dependence on natural resources and also minimizes the chances of fashion ending up in the landfill. In these times of conscious consumerism, operating responsibly, combined with creativity in design, can help us have a new purpose to work towards a more sustainable fashion future. The writers are fashion design students at Arch College of Design and Business

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/education/how-can-waste-in-the-fashion-design-process-be-reduced/article36536946.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos