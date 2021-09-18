Hetman and Stutesman lead Aggie’s cross-country teams in 2021 open





Results Men | Results Women LAS CRUCES, NM – In their first home meeting since 2017, the NM State Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams started their season strong by hosting the Lori Fitzgerald Memorial Open on Saturday morning at the NM State Golf Course. . The Aggies’ women’s team was second in the six-team event while the NM State’s men’s team was fourth among six teams. MEN Beating in the last lap looking for a place in the top five, Anekin Hetman missed one by a bit. Although a top-five ranking was not in the cards, NM State’s top men’s player completed the five-kilometer course in 15: 09.67 – good for sixth place as well as a PR of five. kilometers.

Making her first appearance in an NM State Uniform, Cole shugart placed six places behind Hetman in 15: 25.08. The 12th place graduate student was the only other top 15 NM State generated on the men’s side.

Three other Aggies finished in the first half of the 60-man squad. Micah too was clocked in 15: 53.39 to place 25th. Matt goddard (15: 59.28) and Kayn quinones (16: 04.69) finished 27th and 30th respectively to complete the contingent of Aggie’s top five runners.

Apart from the top five, five other Aggies – Pedro Espinoza (16: 10.95, 33rd), Nick ortiz (16: 21.61, 37th), Zack Wilcox (16: 44.44, 45th), Antoine Molina (16: 49.39, 46th) and Jacob Grosch (16: 58.18, 48th) – also completed the course.

UTEP (39 points) won the event while New Mexico (60 points) and New Mexico Highlands (62 points) rounded out the top three teams. The Aggies were fourth in the six-team event, registering 96 points. WOMEN

Emily stutesman led a strong performance for the women’s cross country team who finished second with three top-11s.

Stutesman ran close to the front of the field all morning, eventually finishing sixth overall in 17: 44.62 along the five-kilometer course.

Richelle Sandin pushed hard on the last lap of the course to be in the top ten. Her 10th time of 17: 59.88 narrowly beat her teammate Maggie Gibbs time of 18: 03.38 for the last place in the top ten. Gibbs’ time was good for an 11th place finish.

Two other Aggies managed to finish in the top 20. Thobile Amon , who was making his NM State debut, placed 17th in 19: 05.16 while that of Mia Regan 19th place came in 19: 15.48.

Apart from the first five, Silence Amon (22, 19: 03.02) and Kayla o’connell (28th, 20: 08.70) rounded out the NM State finisher group.

New Mexico (35 team points) won the event with the Aggies (49 points) behind for second place. UTEP (65 points) completed the list of the top three teams in the six-team event. TO BE CONTINUED With their only September meeting on the books, the Aggies are on leave for almost two weeks. NM State’s next action on the trails will take place on Friday, October 1 in Tucson, Arizona, when teams take part in the Dave Murray Invitational hosted by Arizona. ++ State NM ++

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2021/9/18/hetman-stutesman-lead-aggie-cross-country-squads-in-2021-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos