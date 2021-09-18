Zo Kravitz Responds To Criticism Of Her Nearly Naked Met Gala Dress

On Monday at the Met Gala, Zoë Kravitz made a statement with her Saint Laurent sheer metallic mesh dress, and that statement was “I look amazing.” It wasn’t a post that everyone liked, probably because they didn’t have the confidence to wear a visible thong on the red carpet.

Kravitz, however, definitely does and she really pulled off the look:

Comments on the High fidelity The dress choice of the actress was noticed by the star herself, who applauded the critics. Instagram account Celebrity comments screenshot Kravitz’s response to a commentator who wrote on a photo of the celebrity: “I don’t understand why they’re practically naked. She is magnificent. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this? “

“Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing,” Kravitz replied. “It’s just a body. We all have them.

Well, that’s certainly true, even though not everyone dresses their body as well as Kravitz, or at least as well as their stylist Andrew Mukamal. Moukamal job Saint Laurent’s look on his Instagram account, as well as a photo of Kravitz’s alleged boyfriend Channing Tatum, meaning the alleged couple share a stylist.

Tatum also shared a sweet post about her look on Instagram, thanking Donatalla Versace for making her dreams come true.

He wrote:

“So 20 years ago (holy fool) I was a kid standing in a room of what would probably be thousands of guys trying to get picked for shows in Milan. God knows how many they saw. Hoping to be chosen to walk in the spring show. I was never able to walk for Versace for maybe 6 or 7 seasons going to shows. But last night to be able to wear that ……. another fashionable dress …… .. and wearing the most classic Versace tuxedo. Cutting into a bob like Gianni wore in the 90s was beyond my wildest dreams. Donatella thank you very much for inviting me and letting me wear such elegant and magical clothes. it was like a dream. You are a legend! and a myth.

Tatum definitely did this Versace suit justice. It seems that being with Kravitz is improving her fashion sense more and more. He Recount Deadline in June that she even made him drop Crocs.

“When someone can just come out and tell me I shouldn’t wear Crocs, and he’s so adamant about it, she’s completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs again,” he said. -he declares.

“I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan,” Kravitz interjected into the conversation.

“I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and all of a sudden she was like, you can never do that again,” Tatum said. “And I said, ‘OK, good. “”

If anyone can get you to ditch Crocs in the middle of summer, it must be love.

