‘Best thing I’ve ever done’: St. Albert woman ends her hair loss secret in fashion shoot
Shannon Cutler has lived with a secret for most of her life, but that recently changed when she posed for a fashion shoot without her wig on.
“It was probably the best thing I have ever done,” said Cutler, who started losing her hair decades ago when she was just five years old.
“I was moved that day. In all honesty there were a few tears. But seeing other women and seeing the inspiration of these young girls who were also there was really an inspiration to me and I thought, “You know, like, get on your own, own it! ‘”
For years, Cutler has hidden his alopecia with wigs, headbands and extensions. She never told her colleagues about it for 15 years.
Autoimmune disease causes various stages of hair loss and can affect people of all ages.
“I don’t really remember discussing it openly. It was just something that was part of me and something quite private,” she said.
But that changed recently when Cutler volunteered to take part in a fashion photoshoot.
The shoot was hosted by Nicole Rice who owns the Sweet Jolie boutique and has a 10-year-old daughter who also suffers from alopecia.
Rice also hosted a fashion show planned for this weekend at her boutique.
“It has been my mission as a mom to raise awareness about this because there isn’t a lot of funds going to this nonprofit, and we just really want her to know that she isn’t. alone, ”said Rice, who runs it. business from a converted RV warehouse in Nisku, AB, just south of Edmonton,
Rice said Cutler is a client and asked to be part of the fashion show this year.
“It was, like, very cathartic for her, and it was very crucial,” Rice said.
“It was a pivotal moment in her life, and she was very proud of it, and you could see her walls crumbling and how emotional it was for her. And to be a part of it was such an honor.”
“Breaking the stigma”
South Edmonton dermatologist Dr Anil Kurian said the number of alopecia patients in his clinic had increased.
“We are seeing more pronounced hair loss, hair loss, certainly in the last few months after COVID has started,” Kurian said.
“Usually we would see a few cases a day. Now I see about 10-15% more than that. So it’s a regular occurrence in my daily clinic,” he added.
All the more reason, Rice says, to host events like this weekend’s fashion show that help raise awareness about alopecia.
“We want women to know that they are not alone. We want men to know that too,” she said.
“It’s absolutely breaking the stigma and just showing that these women, men and children are productive in society and that they have so much to offer and that they are more than their hair.”
