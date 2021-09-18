Fashion
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Get Dressed For Lunch Stop At MOTA Cannabis Dispensary In LA
Earlier this week, she had a vision of glamor as she attended fashion’s biggest night.
But on Saturday, Kristen Stewart, 31, was dressed much more casually as she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer pulled into a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.
The pair were seen in complementary understated looks as they enjoyed each other’s company on the outing.
Weekend activity: Kristen Stewart was dressed casually as she and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer stopped by a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles
The Twilight star wore loose black cuffed jeans with black socks and checkered Vans sneakers.
For her upper half, the versatile actress wore a washed and cut Oasis t-shirt and cuffed the sleeves.
Her dyed orange hair has been pulled back into a messy bun and she has hidden her eyes behind red tinted shades.
Kristen could be seen clutching a small white paper bag with merchandise from MOTA, or Medicine of the Angels.
Shared style: The pair were seen in complementary low-key looks as they enjoyed each other’s company on the outing
Dylan wore blue jeans with red and white Vans sneakers.
The screenwriter paired an orange sweater with a navy blue bomber jacket.
She smiled as she held a beige mask in her hand and carried a black bag over her shoulder.
The tousled blonde hair, signature of the film producers, was worn in a side part. She finished the look with a pair of round dark sunglasses.
Glamorous: Earlier this week, she had a vision of glamor as she attended fashion’s biggest party
For the Met Gala, Stewart went for a hyper girly look, donning a shimmering pink Chanel with plenty of ruffles and a little black velvet bow.
Underneath, we could see a hint of a white lace camisole while matching the retro chained striped pants that Kristen wore at the bottom.
Black heels protruded from under her pants and she was minimal with accessories.
Preview: Kristen stars as late Princess Diana in upcoming Spencer biopic
Kristen plays the late Princess Diana in the upcoming Spencer biopic.
She recently revealed that she fell asleep to videos and interviews with the royal in order to prepare for her role, admitting that she spent so much time studying him that she “can’t stop thinking to her”.
She also explained how she could relate to some of Diana’s vulnerabilities, including the downsides of fame and struggling with other people’s perceptions, noting that she had “tasted” at a “high level” of what she was doing. have lived.
