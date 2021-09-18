Cat dresses up hilariously as Darth Vader, Mark Hamill ‘Can … NotLookAway’





Cute cats aren’t hard to find on the internet, but this one dressed as the iconic Darth Vader character even caught the eye of Star Wars actor Mark Hamill. The internet loves cats, it’s a hard fact, but they don’t seem to love it that much in return, especially not when they’re decked out with all the Star Wars gear for it. The image of a hat disgruntled after being dressed in a Darth Vader costume appeared online after actor Hamill gave his take on Twitter. Hamill, now 69, played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars films. “I … can’t … not … look away,” he wrote, referring to the cat’s hypnotic eyes, in a quote-tweet from the image. The image shows the cat in Darth Vader’s famous helmet, staring intently at the camera. Hamill received even more appreciation for his tweet than the original post, earning over 7,000 retweets and 81,000 likes. Twitter account @buitengebieden posted the image of the cat on September 17, resulting in 3,000 retweets and 33,000 likes in comparison. The account regularly shared pictures and videos across the internet, and this one was no different. Darth Vader Cat has lived on the Internet for a long time, regaining popularity from time to time, but it is because of this that it is difficult to trace exactly where he came from. Instead, it’s part of the metaphorical furnishings of the Internet, much like videos of cats flushing the toilet and “you’re not happy” memes. For those who haven’t been to all corners of the Internet however, the entertaining image of the cat provided a sense of comedic relief. “Instead of breathing hard, it’s just a purr,” one Twitter user joked in response to Hamill. “Look for your felines. You know it’s true,” another user tweeted, playing on the character’s famous movie lines. Another Twitter user shared a link to a YouTube clip of an a cappella cover of a classic Imperial March cat, also imagining it as the theme of that cat. It’s not the first time this week that a cat with mesmerizing eyes has attracted attention online, either. In fact, a whole TikTok trend has sprung up around the captivated look of cats, albeit not in a Darth Vader costume, but seemingly remembering their “past lives” in ancient Egypt, even though historical facts don’t work. exactly in his favor. The trend sees users playing the sound of a ney, while cats instantly straighten up and gaze intently at the camera. Users claim that they remember being worshiped in ancient Egypt, but historians are adamant that cats were not technically worshiped by the ancient Egyptians. Instead, the gods were sometimes simply presented in the form of cats.

