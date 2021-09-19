Genderless Design Codes Dominate NYFW Spring 2022 Runways





This year’s New York Fashion Week reflected the continued evolution of clothing design, embracing a fashion future that seems largely absent from gender constructions. Fluidity has taken on a new form in recent years, as discussions around gender identity have gained more attention in mainstream media. Public figures like Jaden Smith, Young Thug, Sam Smith and several others have helped challenge gender norms and raise awareness in the evolving LGBTQ + community. In fashion, this conversation manifests itself on a multitude of major designer catwalks; this season, many have boldly flouted the sartorial binary with collections challenging traditional notions of men’s and women’s clothing, some removing those boundaries altogether. 1 of 6

Private Policy, which has put forward a unisex vision since its conception, presented a spring 2022 collection defined by completely gender-neutral design codes. The silhouettes span a spectrum of traditionally masculine and feminine, although the entire collection is meant to be worn by people of all genders. Boxy jacket and pant sets are on the traditional masculine side of the range, while pencil skirts and satin tops represent archetypal feminine cuts; despite the recognition of these socially constructed style ideals, private policy designs exist without labels, inviting people to shop without the restrictions of gender norms. 1 of 5

Likewise, Eckhaus Latta stands out among fashion’s top performers as a gender neutral brand, and this season she has proven just how versatile her designs can be. The brand’s creative constructions, long-sleeved tops with pierced holes on the torso, tank tops with sheer breasts and abstract layers, sweaters with asymmetrical cuts on one arm transcend masculine and feminine design and instead portray how fashion exists as a means of artistic expression. It’s easy to say that a brand’s gender-inconsistent codes are determined by social trends, but Eckhaus Latta reminds the industry that fashion is simply meant to exist as a vehicle for self-expression. 1 of 5

Unlike Private Policy and Eckhaus Latta, Helmut Lang normally launches its collections in separate categories of men’s and women’s clothing; this season, the brand has chosen to present a singular and unisex Spring 2022 range, exploring the themes of intimacy and novelty through an organized range of nautical-inspired assemblies. The collection notes ask a key question: If I no longer go to an office, why do I need a costume? The brand believes that a timeless suit will always represent class; but, in the aftermath of the lonely self-reflection period imposed by the pandemic, Langs’ androgynous reimagining of the classic figure proves the changes in sentiment toward limited-gender fashion. 1 of 6

Thom Browne has also never been one to legally adhere to traditional gender codes in his design practice. The trendy, genderless label approach, however, is less about removing labels and more about pushing the boundaries within those boundaries. Alongside classic styles in the men’s realm, loose dresses, sheer skirts, and kilts feature prominently in the Spring 2022 roster, and on the women’s side, square suit constructions define an important part of the lineup. . Working from the inside out, Browne challenges age-old archetypes of gendered fashion by showcasing provocative yet refined pieces in both men’s and women’s clothing categories. The continued abandonment of rigid categories by industry represents a larger societal shift to embrace marginalized identities. Where men’s and women’s clothing once defined the industry, a new generation of fashion designers are striving to erase the notion of gendered style. Of course, these binaries will continue to inform style staples for years to come, but, if anything, this New York Fashion Week has taught us that the fashion fire for inclusivity is always on fire. . Elsewhere, take a look at the best HYPEBEAST street style looks captured during New York Fashion Week.

